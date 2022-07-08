ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB commissioner selects Albert Pujols for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES – A special sendoff season for Albert Pujols leads to one more chance at spotlight in the MLB All-Star Game.

Pujols will represent the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game for the tenth time in his MLB career. It will mark his first All-Star appearance with the Cardinals since 2010 and first since 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale admits to acting ‘like an idiot’ during caught-on-camera outburst

While mainly serving in bench and platoon roles throughout the season, Pujols will join the National League All-Star Team with help from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. As part of the latest collective bargaining agreement finalized in March, there is a clause that allows Manfred to add one player per league in the All-Star Game on the basis of their career achievements. He ultimately chose Pujols for the National League and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera for the American League.

Now in his 12th season with the Cardinals, Pujols won three NL MVP awards and two World Series rings in St. Louis from 2001-2011, a stint during which he broke or chased several franchise batting records. He ranks second in Cardinals history with 449 home runs and 1,347 RBI, only behind fellow Cardinals legend Stan Musial in both categories.

The 2022 MLB All-Stare Game is set for Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

