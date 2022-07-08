ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Vehicle crashes off Iris Circle on curve near Columbine Drive

By Philomath News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorist traveling on Iris Circle northwest of Philomath left the road and crashed Thursday afternoon, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The local fire department was dispatched to the crash at 4:37 p.m....

Fire & Rescue Calls: July 1-7, 2022

Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of July 1-7: FRIDAY, JULY 1. • Medical, 6:54 a.m., 500 block of North 13th Street. • Fire alarm,...
Philomath Fire & Rescue helps fall victim on Marys Peak trail

A 78-year-old man slipped on a Marys Peak trail on Monday morning and was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with non-life-threatening injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department responded to the call at 11:14 a.m. on July 11. The fall occurred on the Ridge...
Boat runs over 2 people on Willamette River in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Fire & Rescue helps preteens stranded in Marys River

Philomath Fire & Rescue helped two preteens reach shore during a water rescue response to the Marys River on Sunday afternoon. The fire department was dispatched at 5:13 p.m. on July 10 to a location just east of Marys River Park in Philomath. Two preteen juveniles were stranded on a rocky outcrop on the river approximately 100 yards downstream from Marys River Park, Fire & Rescue public information officer Rich Saalsaa said.
Homicide Investigation, Lane Co., July 11

Investigators are at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. near Leaburg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 10:00pm Friday night that a male had been assaulted. The victim, a male resident in his 70’s, died following the assault. His identity along with specific details about the assault are being withheld at this time. Investigators have identified 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee as a person of interest. Jessee fled the scene prior to investigators arriving, however it is believed that he may still be in the area. Jessee is described as a white male adult standing approximately 5’09” and weighing approximately 170lbs. Law Enforcement resources are continuing to search the area for him. We ask that the public refrain from picking up hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious activity in the area. If Jessee is spotted, please dial 911. It is not known if Jessee is armed at this time.
Springfield Police Department searching for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on July 10. According to the SPD, Angela Sade Ruiz, 37, was last seen on July 9. She is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say her phone was last contacted in the area of 1225 28th Street in Springfield, but is now turned off. Police add that Ruiz’s 2012 black Honda Civic has not been found.
Law Enforcement Report: July 1-7, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Murder near Leaburg sends shockwaves to small community

LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- A man accused of murder near Leaburg is now in custody, but the community is left confused and heartbroken. A few witnesses told KEZI that the murder happened up Angels Flight Rd. Neighbors said they're in complete shock, saying things like this usually don't happen in the area.
UPDATE: Great Dane found in hot car on the road to recovery

EUGENE, Ore.- The Great Dane who was rescued from a hot car Friday afternoon is now recovering. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 'Hercules' is doing better, and will likely not suffer any long term effects. His owner is now facing an animal neglect charge, accused of leaving Hercules...
Philomath Classic Car Show draws in owners, admirers for its 25th event

An old-timer when it comes to car shows, 76-year-old George Smith never grows tired of an opportunity to show off his latest modified roadster. Called “Purple Haze,” the “chopped three-window roadster two-door coupe” features a 1932 Ford front suspension, 1955 Olds Rocket 324 cubic-inch motor and a 1957 Olds steering wheel — just to identify a few of the details. Built by Smith and Dan Phillips, the vehicle was painted in candy purple and was shining bright at Saturday’s Philomath Classic Car Show.
Suspect in custody after elderly man murdered near Leaburg

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A suspect is in custody after an elderly man was murdered Friday night near Leaburg, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Nickolas Jessee, 37, was taken into custody Saturday morning. People living in and around Leaburg and Vida who received a reverse 911 call can...
