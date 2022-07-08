Vehicle crashes off Iris Circle on curve near Columbine Drive

Investigators are at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. near Leaburg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 10:00pm Friday night that a male had been assaulted. The victim, a male resident in his 70’s, died following the assault. His identity along with specific details about the assault are being withheld at this time. Investigators have identified 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee as a person of interest. Jessee fled the scene prior to investigators arriving, however it is believed that he may still be in the area. Jessee is described as a white male adult standing approximately 5’09” and weighing approximately 170lbs. Law Enforcement resources are continuing to search the area for him. We ask that the public refrain from picking up hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious activity in the area. If Jessee is spotted, please dial 911. It is not known if Jessee is armed at this time.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO