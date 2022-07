“Thirsty Crow, the Malaysian-inspired sports bar from the team behind Makan, have launched a new summer pop-up series called “Eats and Beats”. Every Monday, the bar will feature a dynamic guest chef who will prepare a selection of bites for guests to enjoy between the hours of 5pm and 10pm. This month will feature Thai noodles from Toh Roong, cocktails prepared by Al Thompson, the Bar Director at Thip Khao and Hanumanh and Owner of Prosper, birria tacos prepared by Chef Marco Salierna of Churros Taqueria and food from Chef Matthew Gaston’s Afro-Portuguese concept ‘Frango’. The pop-ups will also feature sounds from DJ Eskimo from 7pm – 10pm.

