CHEYENNE – After holding its first organizational meeting last week, Gov. Mark Gordon's Gas and Diesel Price Working Group has announced two public meetings in July. The meetings will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on July 15 and July 22 in the Herschler Building’s Connector Auditorium in Cheyenne. The meetings will also be available via Zoom. The working group will receive presentations on federal and state fuel taxes, oil and gas production in Wyoming and market forces influencing the cost of fuel. The working group will also take public comment.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO