Temporary bridge project detour in Montgomery County

By Richard Roman
 4 days ago

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising travelers of a temporary detour for the State Route 5S bridge over Auries Creek. Starting Monday, July 11, at 6 a.m., drivers will encounter a signed detour directing them to utilize Auriesville Road (County Route 122) and State Route 30A.

DOT said the signed detour will be necessary for the replacement of the bridge deck for the Route 5S bridge over Auries Creek and is expected to be in place until Thursday, July 14 at 7 a.m. Drivers are urged to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

