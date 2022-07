The annual 36-hole Glenwood Springs Open amateur golf tournament was held Saturday and Sunday at the venerable West Glenwood course known to many as “The Hill.”. With course superintendent Jim Richmond and his assistant Kirk Blaszyk providing a well-groomed but challenging layout, golfers of all abilities — divided up into six flights, based on United States Golf Association handicaps — stepped up to the challenge to see who would be crowned Open champion for 2022.

SILT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO