Lenny Von Dohlen, who starred in the film Electric Dreams and appeared on Twin Peaks, is dead at age 63

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lenny Von Dohlen, the actor who played the agoraphobic hermit Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, has died at age 63.

Von Dohlen's death was first announced by his sister Catherine Von Dohlen in a Facebook post on Thursday, and his agent subsequently confirmed his death to Variety.

'The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory,' Catherine wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0CXH_0gZ5l6iS00
Film and TV actor: Lenny Von Dohlen, the actor who played the agoraphobic hermit Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, has died at age 63; seen in 2014 in LA

Von Dohlen appeared on four episodes of Twin Peaks, as well as in co-creator David Lynch's spin-off film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, which served as both a prequel and a sequel of sorts to the series, which was revived in 2017 for an acclaimed third season.

His character Harold was an acquaintance of Laura Palmer, whose mysterious murder set the series in motion.

The character gave her secret diary to him for safe-keeping, but when her friends tried to steal it to aid the investigation, his arc ended on a dark note.

Harold hanged himself, leaving a note in French that read, 'I have a lonely soul.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxjp2_0gZ5l6iS00
Striking portrayal: Von Dohlen appeared as Harold Smith in Twin Peaks (pictured) and its spin-off film Fire Walk With Me. He kept the diary of the murdered Laura Palmer. He hanged himself after her friends stole it to aid the investigation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJOUK_0gZ5l6iS00
Comedy role: Von Dohlen's most prominent film role was probably his 1984 science fiction rom-com Electric Dreams (pictured)

Von Dohlen's most prominent film role was probably his 1984 science fiction rom-com Electric Dreams, in which he played an architect who becomes enmeshed in a love triangle as his computer — which has become sentient after a malfunction — vies with him for the affections of a female cellist who lives next door.

The actor might be best known to younger viewers for playing one of the hapless villains in the 1997 sequel Home Alone 3, which did not feature original star Macaulay Culkin.

According to IMDb, Von Dohlen's most recent roles prior to his death were in the short film Creator (2022) and the feature For The Weekend (2020).

The actor was born in Augusta, Georgia, on December 22, 1958, and he was subsequently raised in a small South Texas town.

He later graduated from Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colorado, and he studied theater at the University of Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Qxeb_0gZ5l6iS00
Kid's movie: The actor might be best known to younger viewers for playing one of the hapless villains in the 1997 sequel Home Alone 3, which did not feature original star Macaulay Culkin

After finishing his studies, Von Dohlen moved to New York City to pursue theatre roles.

He got his first television role in 1981 on the series Kent State, and two years later he made his first film appearance in Tender Mercies, which earned Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and for Best Actor for its star, Robert Duvall.

In 2010, Von Dohlen made a special guest appearance on USA's Psych for the episode Dual Spires, which was a tribute to Twin Peaks.

He played Sheriff Andrew Jackson — the original series features a Sheriff Harry S. Truman — while several other Twin Peaks actors made guest appearances, including Sheryl Lee, who played the murdered Laura Palmer, as well as her nearly identical cousin.

Von Dohlen's other TV appearances included stints on Miami Vice, Tales From The Darkside, The Equalizer, Thirtysomething, The Flash, Red Dwarf, Picket Fences, Walker, Texas Ranger, The Pretender and CSI: Miami, among many others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtIk6_0gZ5l6iS00
Throwback: In 2010, Von Dohlen made a special guest appearance on USA's Psych for the episode Dual Spires, which was a tribute to Twin Peaks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWudN_0gZ5l6iS00
Tribute: He played Sheriff Andrew Jackson while several other Twin Peaks actors made guest appearances, including Sheryl Lee; (L–R) Twin Peaks actors Robyn Lively, Dana Ashbrook and Von Dohlen

Comments

Bryan Reyes
2d ago

RIP Mr. Jernigan. Now you're up there in Heaven reunited with Noble Willingham aka CD Parker from Walker Texas Ranger when you were the Hangman while CD was preparing for his Hall Of Fame.

Reply(1)
5
Diana Lynn Linares
2d ago

No matter the fame,money, people around you,you can become depressed and lonely,but suicide!? Sometimes I wish I could be a butterfly and got to these people at the time of this acts and swirl around their heads and stop in front on their eyes as to say stop,I am here to tell you there is hope,there is a God,I shouldn't be here but I am here ,see me!! When I was at my lowest this happened to me in the middle of winter! No butterflies should have being there.A beautiful white butterfly!

Reply(4)
5
Jeff Devore
3d ago

Prayers for the family and friends, so sorry for your loss. 🙏

Reply(1)
11
