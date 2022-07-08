Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Offers Free Virtual Conference for Michiganders

Every minute a person is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in America. The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering a free virtual conference for Michiganders next week to those who live with the dementia-related illness and their loved ones.

The conference will offer a conversation with a Michigan resident living with the disease. There will also be a presentation by a University of Michigan Medical School researcher regarding health conditions of those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. To wrap up the conference, a singer/songwriter providing music therapy services in Michigan will give a performance.

“”Knowledge is a tool of empowerment, and it’s something that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something like caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dimension related illness,” says AFA Director of Communications Chris Schneider.

Michigan isn’t the only state they’re tailoring the information to. AFA is making sure to have state specific resources and information at each conference during their Educating America Tour.

The events are localized to make sure each attendee has the most accurate information related to their home state. What’s available in one state may not be the case in another.

Either way, Alzheimer’s disease is a public health crisis with 6 million people in America living with it.

“By 2060, the [Centers for Disease Control] projects that to more than double,” says Schneider. “And in Michigan right now, there’s about 190,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease. That’s projected to grow by more than 20 percent by 2025, which is not that far away and that’s not even taking into account all the family members who are caring for those people.”

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is also celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. They were founded by a caregiver whose mother was living with the disease who felt like he had no resources of people who understood the experience.

In 20 years, AFA has been able to expand services including a helpline with access to experts that you can call at 866-232-8484.

Any Michigan residents are able to attend the free virtual conference July 13. Visit here for details and to register.