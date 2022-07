NEW CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia authorities are still searching for missing Kaylee Jones, 16, after she disappeared from her home on June 14. Kaylee's parents, Brenda and Daniel Jones, previously told Fox News Digital that they believe she may have been kidnaped after talking to strangers online and then leaving the family's residence in New Carrollton without her phone. She was last seen in the rural area of Whooping Creek Church Road.

