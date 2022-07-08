ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEA, deputies find $2.5 million in meth at Paulding County home, suspect arrested

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Millions of dollars in methamphetamine is off of the streets of Paulding County and the man authorities say made it is behind bars.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says they were part of a joint investigation alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force into a home suspected of meth trafficking in Dallas, Ga.

Inside, authorities found nine pounds of crystal meth and 115 gallons of liquid meth with a street value of $2,500,000.

Investigators also seized six rifles, one pistol, three vehicles and $2,505 in cash.

A hazmat team disposed of the dangerous materials used to make the meth.

Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya, 43, was arrested at the house and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Romero-Zelaya is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without a bond.

Detectives say that Romero-Zelaya is the only person arrested as of now, but they are continuing their investigation.

Comments / 23

Joseph Thacker
4d ago

thats stuff is the devils go to weapon. but the problem is that its just a high demand.people keep wanting it. so theres always going to be someone willing to make it or sell it.such a sad life.it takes everything from you.

Reply
11
Cherri Ashton
3d ago

Way to go officers! Thank you for your service and putting your lives on the line to protect others. God bless you!

Reply
7
huh?
4d ago

tear house down. don't need others getting poisoned

Reply
11
