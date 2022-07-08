DEA, deputies find $2.5 million in meth at Paulding County home, suspect arrested

Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Millions of dollars in methamphetamine is off of the streets of Paulding County and the man authorities say made it is behind bars.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says they were part of a joint investigation alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force into a home suspected of meth trafficking in Dallas, Ga.

Inside, authorities found nine pounds of crystal meth and 115 gallons of liquid meth with a street value of $2,500,000.

Investigators also seized six rifles, one pistol, three vehicles and $2,505 in cash.

A hazmat team disposed of the dangerous materials used to make the meth.

Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya, 43, was arrested at the house and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Romero-Zelaya is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail without a bond.

Detectives say that Romero-Zelaya is the only person arrested as of now, but they are continuing their investigation.

