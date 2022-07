BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — A heat wave is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and is expected to last through the weekend. Highs are expected to reach the triple digits throughout the next several days. Highs on Tuesday are expected to get to 102 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued in the southwest Idaho region as well as the eastern part of Oregon until about midnight on Wednesday with the possibility of getting extended an extra day or two.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO