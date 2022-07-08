ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This busy South Hall road will be closed to traffic for 2 weeks

By Jeff Gill
 3 days ago
Union Circle at Spout Springs Road in South Hall will be closed for two weeks as part of the Spout Springs widening project. - photo by Jeff Gill

A busy cut-through road in South Hall will be out of commission for a couple of weeks.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to close Union Circle at Spout Springs Road beginning Monday, July 11, for work related to the Spout Springs widening project.

Crews are planning to finish realigning Union Circle at Spout Springs by July 25.

While the work is happening, Spout Springs motorists can reach Union Circle by turning on Elizabeth Lane, Cash Road and then Union Church Road.

Union Circle runs between Spout Springs and Union Church roads, two major arteries in the area. Union Church Road leads South Hall drivers to Braselton and eventually Interstate 85 by way of Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211.

The Union Circle work is being done in July so it won’t interfere with the Hall County school year, which starts Aug. 5, GDOT district spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said.

The new Cherokee Bluff Middle School is off Union Circle. Cherokee Bluff High School and Spout Springs School of Enrichment also are nearby.

The $31 million widening project between Union Circle and Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch has been ongoing since 2019 and is set for an Oct. 31 completion.

A second phase of widening is planned between Union Circle and Thompson Mill Road in Braselton, but funding hasn’t been identified yet.

