Man arrested for shooting, killing brother

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a man has been taken into custody following the murder of a family member.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 4200 block of N.W. 58th St. following a domestic shooting.

Investigators learned that there was some type of altercation between family members at the home that led to a shooting.

Officials say 48-year-old Otis Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities arrested his brother, 51-year-old Eric Butler, on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

