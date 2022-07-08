Macomb issues $330,000 to the Residential Façade Improvement Grant Program

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council rejected the amendment to its Sidewalk Snow Removal Policy Monday. The council rejected the amendment five to two, with council members Hohimer and Cloyd being the votes for the amendment. The amendment would have required property owners to remove snow and ice...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a weekend executive session, tensions still remain high among Peoria City Council Members. While many details of the closed-door session are still unknown, WMBD received some insight as to what happened. When the anti-violence Cure Violence assessment didn’t pass twice, Mayor Rita Ali opened...
MACOMB, Illinois — Resources for first responders across the region are expanding. A state-of-the-art emergency operations center (EOC) will soon be housed on the campus of Western Illinois University (WIU) in Macomb. "We're here to serve the people," WIU Law Enforcement and Justice Administration Assistant Director Jamie Johnson said.
MACOMB (WGEM) - In an effort to recruit and retain city employees, Macomb City Council is looking to add a parental leave policy. In a memorandum, City Administrator Scott Coker proposed the policy to stay competitive with other Tri-State employers. “We value our employees, and it’s been a very difficult...
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A Very Vintage Market is an outdoor event held on the third Saturday in July along Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington. This year’s one-day extravaganza is slated for July 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission for all is free. Amy Moyner, Executive Director of Downtown Partners,...
When 34-year-old Kyle Hernandez first enlisted in the Army 14 years ago, he had no idea that life would take the turns that it did. Hernandez is originally from Ohio but has called Galesburg home for a while now. He enlisted in the Army in 2006 and separated in 2009.
From left, attorneys James Palmer, who represented the city of Quincy and four Quincy Police Department officers; Jonathan Loevy, who represented Curt Lovelace, his sons and his wife; and James Hansen, who represented Adams County, state's attorney Gary Farha and former coroner James Keller. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Curtis Lovelace and...
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Steger’s Furniture store hosted a fundraising event at their store for the first time, to benefit the St. Jude Pekin to Peoria Run. The family-friendly event featured a dunk tank, Kona Ice Truck, face painting, and more. Families purchased tickets for the different activities.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg father and son, Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 53, and Michael Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 28, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Father Gilbert Bicknell was sentenced to 156 months, while his son Michael Bicknell was sentenced to 165...
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle Sunday night. David J. Gordon, 41, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, aggravated driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A Macomb man is facing charges after police say he burglarized multiple businesses and dealerships in the area. Jefferson D. Callaghan, 50, was arrested around 4:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and theft over $10,000, police said in a media release.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Several juveniles were arrested after a fight during a birthday party in a hotel room in Peoria. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were called at around 7:58 p.m. to the Pere Marquette in the 500 block of Main Street for a large fight involving 40 juveniles.
An elderly Monmouth man was killed and two people were injured Monday in a crash on U.S. Route 34 in Monmouth. Jack K. Stephens, 91, of Monmouth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. He was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident. The...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Big changes are coming to two of downtown Peoria’s busiest streets next year. Adams Street - from Walnut to Hamilton, and Jefferson Avenue - from Walnut to Fayette, will soon change from one-way to two-way streets. The project will also install bike lanes...
(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Warren County. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 3:12 p.m. on U.S. Highway 34 westbound at 6th Street. According to troopers, an orange 2015 Jeep Wrangler was westbound...
Outside of Peoria Illinois, there is a place called Hanna City and it has a very interesting Airbnb. How would you like to stay in the caboose of a train? Would it help if we told you it was a five-star caboose?. The train Airbnb is hosted by Wildlife Prairie....
MOSSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was found dead in a parking lot at Caterpillar’s Mossville Engine Plant Sunday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department were called to the parking lot of CAT Mossville’s building DD for a male who was dead in his car.
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called to the area of S. Sumner Avenue and W. Ann Street around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of a house fire. Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said fire was coming from a first floor window on the side of the home.
