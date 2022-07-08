Two-vehicle collision results in drug arrest for an Illinois resident

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office initiated investigations over the past ten days that have lead to the arrests of six people and the seizure of illegal drugs. On 07/01/2022 the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 155 Jason Drive in the Kevil area of McCracken County. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office with the warrant service. During the search warrant service detectives located and seized Methamphetamine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia inside the residence and on the property. Sarah Weaver, who was present at the residence, was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Billy J. Arnold, who lives at the residence, but was not present at the home during the warrant service. Arnold was arrested on the warrant later on 07/08/22 by McCracken County deputies during a traffic stop.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO