ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Just Listed in Alexandria

By Sponsor
alxnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based...

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
point2homes.com

10505 LINFIELD ST, Fairfax, Fairfax County, VA, 22032

Location, Location, Location in Country Club View Neighborhood!! Welcome Home! This Lovely Home Boasts a 2 Car Garage, 3 Bedrooms with Den (possible 4th Bedroom), 2.5 Baths & Over 2240 SQFT. The Home has been Well Cared for & Maintained The Main Floor Features a Cozy Family Room with Built in Bookshelves & Newer Gas Fireplace Eat in Kitchen with Room for a Table Oversize Formal Living Room Separate Dining Room with Beautiful Chandelier Awesome Sunroom Overlooking Well Manicured Backyard & Tool Shed Upper Level Features Light-Filled Primary Suite with Newer Carpeting, Separate Dressing Area, Walk in Closet & En Suite Bathroom Second & Third Bedrooms Share Hall Full Bathroom Upper Level Den can be Transformed into a 4th Bedroom! Lower Level is Unfinished & Waiting for Your Designer Touches It boasts around 1100 SQFT & has Plenty of Possible Uses It is a Walk Up Basement & Features Washer/Dryer & Workshop Area Notable Updates Include: Roof (2013), HVAC (2017), Irrigation (2016), Windows (2014/2017) Carpet in Sunroom & Primary Suite (2021), Yearly HVAC Service, Trimester Pest Control Plan, Storage Shed This Location Offers the Very Best of Fairfax County Living! Walkable to Oak View Elementary, Robinson Secondary School & GMU MetroBus & Fairfax Connector Bus Systems Nearby VRE 2 Miles Away Metro 6 Miles Away & NO HOA!! Don't Miss the Opportunity to Add Your Own Decorative Style to This Home :-)
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Roanoke

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Ted’s Bulletin coming to Carlyle Neighborhood near Wegman’s

Americana restaurant Ted’s Bulletin and the off-shot Sidekick Bakery are coming to the Carlyle Crossing’s development in the eponymous Carlyle neighborhood, Washington Business Journal first reported. Carlyle Crossing is a mixed-use development near the Eisenhower Metro station anchored by a Wegmans Food Market that opened in May. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Real Estate
Alexandria, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
alxnow.com

PHOTOS: Alexandria’s birthday celebration on the waterfront

With fireworks, cupcakes and music, Alexandria celebrated its 273rd birthday on Sunday, July 10. Thousands were in attendance for the free party, which also celebrates America’s birthday and was supposed to be held on Saturday (July 9), but was held off due to rain. What resulted was a less crowded event than years past — with performances by Town Crier Ben Fiore-Walker, Poet Laureate Zeina Azzam, and a the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra (ASO).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Developer downsizes plans for Innovation Park in Prince William Co.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Buchanan Partners has substantially...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
popville.com

NPS “we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year”

“The National Park Service has completed the Environmental Assessment for the future management of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park. To improve recreational opportunities, minimize impacts to natural and historic resources, and address the needs of people who drive and those who use non-motorized transportation, we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Mcenearney Associates#White Quartz#Trex
ffxnow.com

Large affordable housing complex, The Arden, set to open this fall in Huntington

The Arden in Huntington, set to be one of the county’s largest affordable housing complexes, is expected to be ready for residents this fall. Construction work on the seven-story, 126-unit apartment building is expected to finish in late September with a move-in date shortly thereafter, perhaps as soon as October, Wesley Housing President and CEO Shelley Murphy tells FFXnow.
HUNTINGTON, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria planning more community discussions for plans to light athletic fields

The City of Alexandria is planning to host a meeting later this month to discuss plans to light athletic fields around the city. The idea behind adding lighting is to provide additional capacity to accommodate an increasing strain on the city’s fields. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 21 at the Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Avenue).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Covid cases plateau in Fairfax County, as new subvariant takes over U.S.

After dropping earlier this summer, Fairfax County’s COVID-19 caseload has essentially leveled off over the past month. With 297 new cases reported today (Monday), the Fairfax Health District is averaging 412 cases per day for the past week, thanks in part to a deluge of 641 cases on Friday (July 8), according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
thedcpost.com

Best Pool and Billiard Halls in Washington DC: Play Pool, Meet New People

Playing pool is a perfect pastime to blow off some steam after a stressful day at work. Here are the best pool halls in Washington DC in our opinion. Founded in 1993, DC’s favorite neighborhood basement bar offers pool tables and shuffleboard, as well as arcade games and board games like Battleship, Big Buck Hunter Pro, chess, darts, Golden Tee, vintage multi cade — Pac Man, Galaga, and Astroids –, Trivial Pursuit, Yahtzee, and many more. You can bring in your own food and order your drink off their draft menu.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Open houses is Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Stone walkway, rear yard, finished lower level. Open: Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Sharon Linares – Middleburg Real Estate) 4 BR/1.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Brick home, detached brick garage, wood burning fireplace. Listed:...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes start Monday between Washington, D.C., and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael McLaughlin,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

17 Year-Old Shot To Death In Car in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a homicide that left a 17 year-old shot to death on July 9th. This incident took place on the 3500 block of Hayes Street in Northeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince William Co. leadership specialist: ‘Great Resignation’ calls for ‘authentic leadership’

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. Good economic news — employers added 372,000 jobs in June, the unemployment rate remained at 3.6% where it has held steady since March and the private sector has regained the jobs it lost during the pandemic.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy