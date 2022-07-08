ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Both directions of Ballard Bridge blocked, SDOT says

 4 days ago

The Seattle Department of Transportation is...

On-street parking summer rates now in effect in Seattle

SEATTLE - New summer rates for on-street parking in Seattle are now in effect, and drivers will be seeing a slight increase in costs for parking in the afternoon. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), they typically adjust the parking rates three times a year: in the spring, summer and fall.
SEATTLE, WA
Starbucks closing 5 'high-incident' Seattle stores due to safety concerns

SEATTLE - Starbucks will permanently close five of its Seattle stores in areas with high rates of crime, a spokesperson told FOX 13. The Starbucks locations in Roosevelt (6417 Roosevelt Way NE), Central District (2300 S. Jackson Street), International District (505 5th Ave. S.), Capitol Hill (1600 E. Olive Way) and downtown Seattle at the Westlake Center (400 Pine St.) will all permanently close.
SEATTLE, WA
Fire rips through South Seattle home; traffic on SR 509 impacted

SEATTLE - Fire ripped through a home Tuesday morning in South Seattle causing traffic delays on State Route 509. Authorities said nobody was hurt in the fire but the home was destroyed. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes of northbound SR 509 closed around 10:00 a.m....
SEATTLE, WA
"Rock the Dock" is this Sunday!

"Rock the Dock" is happening this Sunday at the Edgewater. General Manager for the Edgwater Hotel Ian McClendon joins Good Day Seattle to talk about this event.
SEATTLE, WA
Where did the NB I-5 congestion in Tacoma go?

The change was almost immediate. It was as if the Washington Department of Transportation just snapped its fingers or waved a magic wand. As soon as the new northbound lanes opened on June 26, the traffic just vanished. The new Interstate 5 lane configuration in Tacoma really seems to have...
TACOMA, WA
Monroe SD seeking public input in search for interim superintendent

Monroe SD seeking public input in search for interim superintendent. While it’s not clear whether Monroe School District’s superintendent will ever return to the district following a series of controversies, a spokesperson for the district made clear on Monday that an interim superintendent will run the district in 2022-23.
MONROE, WA
Sunday Streets Of Downtown Everett Again Packed With People

It’s looking like another successful weekend in downtown Everett, Washington as the Everett 3on3 Basketball event and the Everett Farmers Market appeared to both be drawing big crowds to downtown Sunday morning and afternoon. The City is working to bring more weekend events into the core of Everett. Of...
EVERETT, WA
2 people rescued in Puget Sound by ferry crews

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - Crew members from two Washington State ferries rescued two people in the water near Vashon Island Monday night. According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), crews aboard the Kittitas and Cathlamet ferries worked together to recover a canoe, paddleboard and two people on the night of the 4th of July.
VASHON, WA
Tsunami Caused By Huge Earthquake Could Strike Seattle In Minutes: Study

Washington state officials have data showing a horrifying possibility if an earthquake strikes the Puget Sound region. Researchers found that if a tsunami is triggered by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake along the Seattle Fault Zone, disastrous waves would reach the shoreline within minutes. The study says the waters would reach the east side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in under three minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
Report: Quake-triggered tsunami would hit Seattle in minute

SEATTLE (AP) — A study published by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources this week shows a tsunami triggered by a major earthquake beneath Puget Sound would arrive at Seattle shores sooner and reach farther inland than previously thought. Models showed a tsunami following a magnitude 7.5 quake would inundate Seattle’s shoreline under more than 20 feet (6.1 meters)...
SEATTLE, WA
Encampment Near Orchard Street Water Tower

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest is aware and closely monitoring the encampment near our water tower near Lowe’s on Orchard Street. We share Orchard Street with the City of Tacoma. The Anchor Church property and Lowe’s happen to be in Tacoma, therefore, not in our jurisdiction. Fircrest only owns the parcel where the water tower is built. Our Police Officers and Public Works crew monitor our parcel to ensure that our fence is intact and no trespassing has occurred.
TACOMA, WA
Tsunami waves could hit Seattle in minutes, study finds

A new study shows that a tsunami’s waves off the coast of Washington would reach the eastern side of Bainbridge Island, Elliott Bay, and Alki Point in less than three minutes. The study was conducted by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which analyzed the potential dangers...
SEATTLE, WA

