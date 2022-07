Click here to read the full article. A marble head of the mythical Greek hero Hercules, human teeth, and other artifacts were recovered from a 2,000-year-old Antikythera shipwreck, according to a press release from archaeologists excavating the underwater site. The world’s oldest-known analogue computer, the Antikythera Mechanism, which was found more than a century ago, came from the same location. The Roman-era cargo ship, ca. 60 BCE, was found off the coast of the Greek island Antikythera in 1900. Sponge divers extracted remains from the shipwreck throughout the following year. Since the initial discovery, there have been ongoing expeditions over the...

