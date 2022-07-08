Is the Costco hot dog still $1.50?

Costco is a shopper's destination. There are few places you can go to purchase all-the-rage Squishmallows, a 30-pound container of mayonnaise with enough of the condiment to make sandwiches for a small army, a five-tier wedding cake made of cheese, and make a pitstop at the famous Costco food court where you can get a hot dog for just $1.50. Costco is all that and a box of 60-cups of Pringles potato chips. There's a lot going on at this members-only retailer. And if you forget your Costco membership card during one of your planned or on-the-fly outings, not to worry — customer service will help you out. After all, they want you to have fun exploring and finding all the items they have in stock, not stressing.

