Beyonce Unveils Next Installment of Ivy Park x Adidas With Ivytopia, Featuring Lots of Sexy Swimwear

adidas IVP Drop6 - Adut Aketch. Courtesy of Adidas

All hail Queen Bey! A new installment of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas collection has arrived — and it’s complete with so many covetable pieces, including swimwear you’ll want to slip into, stat.

The music icon, 40, took to the brand’s Instagram page on Thursday, July 7, to tease the upcoming collaboration with a promotional video.

This epic fashion news comes at the heels of the release of Beyoncé’s latest single, “Break My Soul,” a teaser of what’s to come in her act i. Renaissance album, dropping July 29.

But ahead of the album’s release, we have a new Ivy Park collection to look forward to. Launching July 21 on adidas.com, the Ivytopia collection will have it all: women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, footwear and accessories.

The collection is a unique fusion of the natural and supernatural. What that means is you can expect a range of textiles like printed power mesh, metallic spandex, stretch twills, and French terry in a mix of floral-inspired prints, earthy neutrals and even some bold pops of color.

adidas IVP Drop6 – Irina Shayk. Courtesy of Adidas

One of the many pieces you should start getting excited about is the new Stan Smith sneaker, which has been “re-worked with a bold and slightly futuristic look,” says the brand. It’s a textured beige design contrasted with a neon sole, with Ivy Park branding etched onto the tongue.

While it may feel like Ivy Park x Adidas has been around for a decade, that’s not the case. Beyoncé announced Ivy Park’s relaunch in April 2019, sharing its plans of teaming up with Adidas on apparel and footwear.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to relaunching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Ivy Park originally launched with Topshop in 2016, but she’s since cut ties with the company. The Grammy winner and her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, took full control of the venture in November 2018.

Since taking complete control of the company, it’s been a great success, to say the very least and it’s no stranger to selling out in minutes. Ivytopia marks Ivy Park and Adidas’s second drop of 2022, the first being Ivy Heart, inspired by love.

Keep scrolling for a sneak peek of our favorite Ivytopia pieces, coming soon.