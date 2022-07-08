ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man throws elderly woman to the ground in NYC, cops say

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A man threw an elderly woman to the ground when a spat turned violent in Queens, cops said.

The 70-year-old victim got into an argument with a man around 8:15 p.m. June 27 on 35th Avenue near 79th Street in Jackson Heights when the conflict escalated, authorities said.

The suspect then threw the senior to the ground, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOo0g_0gZ5h1Rf00
The suspected attacker fled on foot following the incident.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, with injuries to her elbows and knees, cops said.

The attacker, shown in surveillance footage released late Thursday wearing a light blue polo shirt, blue and white shorts and sunglasses on his head, fled on foot after the assault.

The nature of the dispute leading up to the attack was unclear Friday.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Two teenage bystanders shot near Bronx playground: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two 17-year-old girls were shot near a Bronx playground Monday night, police said. The victims were not the intended targets, officials said. One of the girls was shot in the leg and the other suffered a graze to her head. Both girls were taken to a hospital, police said. There […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Shots fired on Brooklyn sidewalk

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects behind a shooting in Brooklyn. Surveillance video shows two suspects walk up to a man who's sitting on a scooter and fire shots at him.It happened on Junius Street near Broadway Junction. The man fell off the scooter but was not hit. Police say the bullets narrowly missed multiple people nearby, including a woman and her baby. So far, there's no suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed near Times Square, tells cops group attacked him

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the stomach early Monday in Midtown Manhattan, according to authorities. The victim, 41, approached police posted near West 43rd Street in Times Square around 5 a.m. and told the officers that a group of men stabbed him a few blocks away, officials said. But the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ABCNY

Relative of Queens man shot and killed by police speaks out

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- One family grapples with whether their relative should still be alive after a confrontation with police Saturday night. "I love my nephew and he loved me, I don't believe Raul would call 911," Rosie Hardy said about her nephew, Raul Hardy. The two live together...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Jackson Heights, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Video shows vehicle being stolen from Brooklyn driveway

NEW YORK - Video shows a suspect snatching car keys out of a man's hand in his Brooklyn driveway and taking off in his vehicle.It happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday at a home near East 88th Street and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie.Police say a 71-year-old man had just parked his SUV in his driveway when a young man ran up to him and tried to take his car keys out of his hand.Surveillance video shows the suspect and the victim struggling before the suspect punches the victim in the face and takes the keys.The suspect then gets into the...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen among dead in NYC weekend violence

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Friends and relatives of a slain teen gathered at a growing memorial on West 140th Street on Sunday night. Ethan Reyes, 14, had lived on the street his family until they moved to Yonkers a few months ago. The teenager was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy he knew, after a verbal dispute that began in the street spilled into the subway station just three blocks away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sunglasses#Violent Crime#Elmhurst Hospital
PIX11

Bronx man stabbed to death inside apartment building: NYPD

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a dispute inside an apartment building Saturday, police said. James Santana, 54, was stabbed in the chest inside a Co-op City apartment building at 120 Casals Place around 11:30 a.m., NYPD officials said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Two teens dead in Staten Island crash

Update: A third teenager has died from the injuries she sustained in a horrific Sunday night car crash in Staten Island, according to authorities. Click here for the latest updates on the investigation. Original story — TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two teens were killed in a Staten Island crash on Sunday, police said. The […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Moped riders sought after 3 armed robberies in less than 1 hour

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for two people in connection to three armed robberies that occurred in less than an hour in Queens. The robberies started just before 11 a.m. on July 6. Surveillance video appears to show the first incident described by police. Two men on a moped allegedly approached a woman walking in front of a home on Kessel Street. According to police, the men pulled out knives and took the woman's cellphone, debit card and ID before fleeing the scene.About 20 minutes later, two suspects on a moped reportedly approached an 86-year-old man near the intersection of...
QUEENS, NY
nypressnews.com

Rikers Officer Fired After Latest New York City Jail Death

A 31-year-old man died on Sunday in a Rikers Island jail, prompting the immediate firing of a correction officer involved in the incident, city officials said on Monday. The man, Elijah Muhammad, had been held at the complex since June on an assault charge, records show. Details of what led to his death — he was the 10th person to die this year after being held in city jail custody — were not immediately available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy