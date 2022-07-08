Australian shopper slams fellow customer’s ‘lazy’ aisle act

An Australian supermarket shopper was furious at a woman buying groceries in nothing but a bathrobe. Submitted Photo / Yahoo News Aus

An Australian supermarket shopper has complained that “all dignity” has “gone out the window”, after spotting a fellow customer wearing a dressing gown while doing their groceries.

The shopper – who had visited her local supermarket on Friday night – was in the frozen food section when she came across the woman in her pajamas.

In a message – with an accompanying photo of the outfit in question – sent to Yahoo News Australia, the offended woman wrote: “Has all dignity gone out the window when leaving the house?”

“OMG, seriously how lazy do you have to be – not bothering to get dressed?” she added, deeming the other shopper’s lifestyle “slothful”.

While perhaps not as controversial as the outfits people wear on planes, it’s not the first time a supermarket customer has complained about another’s choice of dress.

Earlier this year, personal trainer Sophie Allen opened up about the “disapproving looks” she regularly receives while doing her grocery shopping in her activewear, telling news.com.au it’s “disappointing” women still have to endure judgment over their clothing in 2022.

Ms. Allen discussed the issue at the time in a clip on TikTok, showing her wearing a sports bra while shopping in Woolworths.

@sopheallen Y tho ♬ origineel geluid – Imani

“The hate you get being a female wearing a crop top in the supermarket just hits different,” she wrote on the footage.

Off the back of the video, she told news.com.au: “It happens anytime I go into a supermarket after a training session in my crop.

“It’s so disappointing that in 2022 women are still being judged for their choice in clothing,” she said.

“It feels frustrating that we’re still expected to look, behave and present ourselves in a certain way to be deemed ‘acceptable’ by society.”

Ms. Allen said she regularly receives “disapproving looks” from strangers as she walks the aisles.

“The kind that make you feel uncomfortable just from an energy exchange perspective,” she said.

And influencer Mikaela Testa was “stared at in disgust” at a Woolworths last August while wearing a denim skirt and crop top.

The OnlyFans star told news.com.au the encounter – which involved other customers making rude remarks about her outfit choice – left her feeling “very sad and gives me huge anxiety with going out in public wearing anything hot”.

“I actually got into an altercation with a woman and her husband at a local shopping center a month or so ago about the same issue,” she recalled.

“It’s definitely something that happens a lot in public around the Gold Coast.”