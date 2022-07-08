ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Australian shopper slams fellow customer’s ‘lazy’ aisle act

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxsNP_0gZ5h0Yw00
An Australian supermarket shopper was furious at a woman buying groceries in nothing but a bathrobe. Submitted Photo / Yahoo News Aus

An Australian supermarket shopper has complained that “all dignity” has “gone out the window”, after spotting a fellow customer wearing a dressing gown while doing their groceries.

The shopper – who had visited her local supermarket on Friday night – was in the frozen food section when she came across the woman in her pajamas.

In a message – with an accompanying photo of the outfit in question – sent to Yahoo News Australia, the offended woman wrote: “Has all dignity gone out the window when leaving the house?”

“OMG, seriously how lazy do you have to be – not bothering to get dressed?” she added, deeming the other shopper’s lifestyle “slothful”.

While perhaps not as controversial as the outfits people wear on planes, it’s not the first time a supermarket customer has complained about another’s choice of dress.

Earlier this year, personal trainer Sophie Allen opened up about the “disapproving looks” she regularly receives while doing her grocery shopping in her activewear, telling news.com.au it’s “disappointing” women still have to endure judgment over their clothing in 2022.

Ms. Allen discussed the issue at the time in a clip on TikTok, showing her wearing a sports bra while shopping in Woolworths.

@sopheallen

Y tho

♬ origineel geluid – Imani

“The hate you get being a female wearing a crop top in the supermarket just hits different,” she wrote on the footage.

Off the back of the video, she told news.com.au: “It happens anytime I go into a supermarket after a training session in my crop.

“It’s so disappointing that in 2022 women are still being judged for their choice in clothing,” she said.

“It feels frustrating that we’re still expected to look, behave and present ourselves in a certain way to be deemed ‘acceptable’ by society.”

Ms. Allen said she regularly receives “disapproving looks” from strangers as she walks the aisles.

“The kind that make you feel uncomfortable just from an energy exchange perspective,” she said.

And influencer Mikaela Testa was “stared at in disgust” at a Woolworths last August while wearing a denim skirt and crop top.

The OnlyFans star told news.com.au the encounter – which involved other customers making rude remarks about her outfit choice – left her feeling “very sad and gives me huge anxiety with going out in public wearing anything hot”.

“I actually got into an altercation with a woman and her husband at a local shopping center a month or so ago about the same issue,” she recalled.

“It’s definitely something that happens a lot in public around the Gold Coast.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Allen
The Independent

‘Cold-blooded’ person dumps dog in middle of busy road in China, viral video shows

A viral video showing a person deserting a small dog in the middle of a crowded road in mainland China has sparked anger among social media users over animal abuse.The 14-second-long video, captured on a dashcam on the same stretch of road from another car, showed the driver opening the car door and leaving out a white and scruffy-looking dog in the middle of busy traffic with a heavy truck behind it in southern China’s Guangdong province.The dog is seen jumping and trying to claw its way back up the car. Even with the window open, the car occupants are...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lazy#Food Drink#Australian#Yahoo News Australia#Tiktok#Woolworths
The Independent

Woman questions whether she was wrong to bring eggs to vegan wedding after bride says she ‘ruined’ day

A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to bring a meal with eggs to a vegan wedding after the bride accused her of “ruining” her day. The woman, who goes by the username u/landofsunshine1 on Reddit, asked for feedback about her choice in a post shared to the subreddit AITA [Am I the a**hole], where she revealed that she decided to bring her own meal because she had concerns about allergen cross-contaminations, but that it ultimately angered the bride.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy