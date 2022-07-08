ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEEKING: Associate Director of Development, Individual Giving

By Hasani Gittens
THE CITY
THE CITY
 4 days ago

The Organization

Launched in 2019, THE CITY is New York City’s preeminent nonprofit, nonpartisan, local news organization.

Working across all five boroughs, our award-winning journalists bring deeply diverse skills and backgrounds to the task of covering New York’s neighborhoods, holding the powerful to account, and making sense of the greatest city in the world, particularly in these unprecedented times.

THE CITY is currently in a growth phase that will strengthen its business capabilities, build its contributed income and membership base, and expand its newsroom.

The Position

THE CITY is seeking a highly motivated individual to join its team as a full-time Associate Director of Development, Individual Giving

The Associate Director of Development, Individual Giving will join an ambitious four-member development team and play a key, strategic role in helping THE CITY deepen fundraising capacity.

Reporting to the Director of Development, this position will be responsible for growing the organization’s individual donor fundraising, managing and building on a portfolio of current donors, and collaborating on fundraising events.

The Associate Director will be involved in each step of the donor cycle, including identification, research, qualification, screening, cultivation, briefing, request for support, stewardship, and recognition.

Responsibilities

  • Manage and grow a portfolio of donors and prospective donors, in collaboration with the leadership team and colleagues across the department and the organization
  • Design and execute an effective stewardship program for individual donors; create and implement moves management plans
  • Secure major gifts at the five and six figure levels; Make direct, face-to-face solicitations and assist the board and leadership teams with their solicitations
  • Assist with the planning and production of cultivation, fundraising and membership events; Manage all individual donor aspects for fundraising and cultivation events including conducting solicitations, securing individual sponsors, and developing and implementing cultivation and stewardship strategies for host committees
  • Create and/or update portfolio reports to accurately reflect revenue/donor information.
  • Work with the development department to align efforts and set goals; collaborate with finance and development colleagues to ensure pledges are met, funds are received and reconciled
  • Help manage day-to-day operations of the development department
  • Performs other duties as assigned in keeping with the general nature of the position

Qualifications

  • At least 5 years of fundraising experience and direct work with individual donors in the cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of annual gifts
  • Significant face to face experience soliciting and closing five and six-figure gifts
  • Experience preparing donor proposals and donor reporting
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills; the ability to effectively communicate with internal and external stakeholders
  • Exceptional organizational and project management skills with demonstrated ability to move between tasks and priorities on a daily basis
  • Must be creative, persuasive, capable of managing multiple tasks under deadline, and comfortable working in a fast-paced, high-performing, and entrepreneurial environment
  • Commitment to goal attainment, high degree of initiative, and ability to motivate and engage high-level donors; a wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected
  • Knowledge of Salesforce or equivalent donor database management software program required
  • Knowledge of New York City funding landscape preferred; experience with nonprofit journalism a plus but not required.

Other things to know...

Salary Range: $110,000 to $120,000

Benefits: Generous paid time off, including 20 vacation days, 8 holidays and 8 paid sick days. Medical, Dental and Vision. 401k Plan

Location: New York City (Obviously)

