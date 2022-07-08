ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Paterson Officer Takes Deal In Off-Duty DWI Crash In Clifton, Could Have Record Wiped Clean

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DN0YK_0gZ5g3fy00
Noel Ramos Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A Paterson police officer from Garfield who was drunk when he caused an off-duty chain-reaction crash that injured another motorist in Clifton took a deal from prosecutors rather than risk a trial, authorities announced.

Noel Ramos, 27, pleaded guilty to DWI and will be entered into what’s known as a pre-trial intervention program, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Friday.

Ramos will avoid jail time -- and a criminal record -- if he meets the requirement of the program over the next 12 months, Valdes said. These include having an ignition interlock installed on his vehicle, she said.

A Superior Court judge in Paterson could shorten that time by several months if it’s proven the four-year department veteran is strictly following the rules.

Clifton police found Ramos’s 2019 Dodge Challenger in the middle of Lexington Avenue -- outside, of all places, a liquor store – when they responded to the pre-dawn Feb. 13 accident, Valdes said.

The Dodge had struck an occupied vehicle, sending it crashing into a third car and injuring its driver, she said.

The victim was later treated at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Passaic before being released.

Ramos “had been operating his vehicle recklessly with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit at the time of the crash,” Valdes said.

He was arrested four weeks later and charged with assault by auto, reckless driving and DWI following an investigation by the prosecutor’s Vehicular Homicide Unit, and Clifton police, she said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Passaic Man Charged In Clifton Stabbing

UPDATE: A Passaic resident was charged with attempted murder for stabbing a man two weeks ago in Clifton, authorities said. Paul Ramirez, 42, stabbed the 24-year-old victim near the corner of Ackerman and Randolph avenues shortly before 11:30 p.m. June 26, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release.
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Assault By Auto, Weapons Charges For Hunterdon County Man Who Hit Woman With Car: Prosecutor

A Hunterdon County man was charged with assault by auto and several other serious offenses after hitting a 24-year-old woman with his car, authorities said. Kevin Stephenson, 62, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, assault by auto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and other offenses, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a release on Monday, July 11.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
City
Garfield, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Asbury Park Man, 19, Shot Dead: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old man from Asbury Park was fatally wounded by gunfire, authorities said. Dariel Vernet was killed in the shooting that took place at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Asbury Park police responded to a report of gunfire originating from the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergen Homeowner Finds Burglar Downstairs

A startled Woodcliff Lake homeowner was unharmed after finding a burglar downstairs, authorities said. Borough police rushed to the residence off Werimus Road -- near the entrance to the southbound Garden State Parkway -- after the homeowner called them shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, Lt. Chad Malloy said. The intruder...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camelia
Person
St. Mary
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Island Park Crash

Updated story: ID Released For 30-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run Island Park CrashPolice are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash near a Long Island intersection.It happened around 9:05 p.m. Monday, July 11 in Island Park.A 30-year-old man was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Long …
ISLAND PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paterson Police#Clifton Police#Dwi#Superior Court#Dodge#General Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
311K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy