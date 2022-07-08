ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Bomb Threat Evacuates New Jersey City University

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tflen_0gZ5fyUz00
NJCU Photo Credit: NJCU Instagram photo

A bomb threat that evacuated New Jersey City University was deemed unfounded, officials said.

The Jersey City campus on JFK Boulevard was cleared the morning of Friday, July 8, with classes cancelled.

An investigation by city police "found nothing suspicious," and the campus returned to normal operations as of noon, according to a statement on the university's website.

"Students may now return to main campus residence halls," it reads. "Student services remain open virtually. Employees who evacuated campus are not expected to return for the remainder of the day unless otherwise directed by your immediate supervisor."

Comments / 0

 

JERSEY CITY, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Education
#City Police#Bomb Threat#The Jersey#College
