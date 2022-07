The Abbi Agency was named the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards’ gold winner for “Midsize agency of the year” – the highest honor for midsize agencies. The Nevada-based agency is recognized alongside numerous PR practitioners and fellow agencies as one of the most outstanding public relations and marketing agencies in the United States. The agency has experienced transformational growth since its inception in 2008, focusing on development of its sector-specific pods, such as tech, travel and public outreach, as well as growing the agency’s robust digital content and experience teams.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO