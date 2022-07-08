ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Kennel cough outbreak plaguing pups throughout metro Birmingham

By Heather Gann
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. This week, customers of Pawms pet resort received emails alerting them to an outbreak of Bordetella – or "kennel cough" – in the businesses' Birmingham and Avondale...

Comments / 1

Christine
3d ago

My dogs had this. It was very expensive to take all my dogs to the vet. My veterinarian told me a cheaper way to treat them is to give them a little Robitussin cough medicine.😂😂 It really worked. This was some years ago.

2
 

WAFF

Kangaroo missing in Cullman County

WEST POINT, Ala. (WAFF) - A West Point man is searching for his pet kangaroo Monday after the animal escaped Sunday night. According to Eli Morton, the owner, the kangaroo is a pet that escaped Sunday night and he plans to catch it Monday evening. Cullman County Animal Control says...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

12 Birmingham apartment units left uninhabitable after fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A dozen units at a Birmingham apartment complex were left uninhabitable after a fire broke out late Monday morning. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, crews were sent to the Gregory Arms Apartments at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 12th Street North just after 11:20 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters discovered one unit that was heavily involved in flames. The fire then spread to an adjacent unit.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nick 97.5

You Could Eat this Simple and Southern Alabama Food Every Day

When you open the bag, the southern goodness hits you. I don’t want to hear about the calories at all. Save that for your mama. I am “all in” for this southern delight. With each bite, you can taste the history of Alabama. The crunch brings you back to 1923. Delightful tastes with a southern flair. What am I talking about? Just my favorite local food I could snack on every day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

How to stay safe at Alabama’s new City Walk Skatepark

Now, you really can take a flying leap, with a little help from your trusty skateboard and the Southeast’s newest venue for skateboarding fun, City Walk Skatepark. The hot new venue is being celebrated by skateboard enthusiasts young and old for its professional-level equipment and atmosphere. But before you drop in and attempt that backside 180, take a few tips from University of Alabama at Birmingham Sports and Exercise physician Dr. Thomas Evely, about how to stay safe while shredding your next run.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Pelham’s Delta Blues Hot Tamales to permanently close

PELHAM – Pelham restaurant Delta Blues Hot Tamales made the announcement on Saturday, July 10 that it will be officially closing its doors to the public. “We would like to send a heartfelt thanks to all of you who have supported us over the years,” owners Adam and Fawn Freis wrote in a Facebook post. “While we have had some times that were tough, each and every moment has been rewarding. Sadly, it is time for the days of Delta Blues Hot Tamales to come to an end.”
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

The World Games are turning Birmingham into a weird, wonderful melting pot

This Sunday afternoon I met the Ukrainian acrobatic gymnastics team at a Starbucks located inside of a Target. I was standing in the check-out line buying groceries, when I noticed the group of five athletes in unmistakable yellow team Ukraine jerseys and blue shorts at the front of the store. They had a small entourage of World Games officials and onlookers who stopped by to welcome them to Birmingham and wish them well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Child accidentally shot by sibling in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old child was shot in the arm by one of their siblings Monday afternoon. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 30th Street in Ensley just before 2:30 p.m. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after being captured in Ukraine. In a call with his mother Bunny, Sgt. Drueke said he is doing fine, and is currently in no real danger. Sgt. Dreuke is still being held in solitary confinement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
point2homes.com

1457 EDEN RIDGE DRIVE, Hoover, Jefferson County, AL, 35244

Live in the mature neighborhood of Eden Ridge! This home is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac street offering lots of privacy. One feature of this home is no carpet except on the stairs. All hard flooring!! As you enter the front door there is a comfy living room and a Gorgeous dining room perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen has a ton of storage, an island, great counter space, gas cook top and a large breakfast space. The family room boasts a wood burning fireplace, a perfect spot to watch TV. Throughout the main level are many windows offering natural lighting. Upstairs you'll find the Master suite with oversized Master bathroom. Relax in the tub or large walk-in shower. There are 3 additional guest rooms with another full bathroom. You won't believe all the storage in this house. There are many closets and storage areas for you to enjoy. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to live in Eden Ridge. Close to shopping, award winning schools, interstate and many restaurants!
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
point2homes.com

651 PROVENCE DRIVE, Vestavia Hills, Jefferson County, AL, 35242

You will love the timeless classic design on this mostly one level home with over 3400 square feet and designer finished spaces. The main level features hardwood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with large center island that opens to dining room. The living room is centered around a gorgeous Fireplace with vaulted ceilings. You'll find a spacious Master Bedroom with en-suite master bath, featuring walk in shower, large soaking tub, separate vanities and huge walk-in closet. Upstairs has a 4th Bedroom and full bath with a great open loft for extra media room/play area. Amazing outdoor living space perfect for Summer nights features a covered patio, deck, and built-in firepit area. 3 car garage! Close by fishing pond, playground, and park! Award Winning Schools- 2013's BEST SELLING community, Provence at Liberty Park.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
point2homes.com

156 ELDER STREET, Birmingham, Jefferson County, AL, 35210

Copyright © 2022 Greater Alabama MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. 156 ELDER STREET is in the 35210 zip code. 156 ELDER STREET has the following amenities: flooring: hardwood, tile and attic,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

The World Games Merchant Market is changing locations—FREE ACCESS to local vendors through July 17

***UPDATE: The World Games 2022 Merchant Market is now located in area of picnic tables across from Eugene’s***. The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022) is displaying Birmingham’s unity through food and vendor opportunities showcasing local small businesses. Keep reading to meet some of the amazing vendors (including many women and minority-owned businesses) you can shop from NOW at the Merchant Market at The World Games 2022. It’s free to visit and open until July 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

