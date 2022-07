During times of intense wildfires back in the Spring, various volunteer fire departments would get assistance from the firefighters at Camp Bowie. During the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, the Quarterly First Responder Award recognized Colonel Jamey Creek, Commander of the Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood, and his team. Colonel Creek has been at Camp Bowie for many years and was instrumental in helping to secure the Texas A&M Forest Service Task Force being placed in Brown County at Camp Bowie.

