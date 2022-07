Less than two weeks remained until the Arise Music Festival was set to begin over Memorial Day weekend. The anticipation was huge and the headliners, including Alison Wonderland, Big Wild, and Beats Antique, had been booked. Festivarians from across the nation had purchased tickets, made travel plans, and began compiling inventory lists for their camps (don’t forget the yoga mat!). This year was to be Arise’s triumphant return after a pandemic hiatus, and it would take place not in Loveland as before but in a new location—a sprawling property in Boone, Colorado, that the event’s organizer had purchased. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, an announcement dropped on Facebook on May 13:

