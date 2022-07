The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) announced Monday that Lynn Hodges has been named the new Williamson County Community Chorus director. Hodges is an Alabama native who most recently served as head of choral music at Lipscomb University in Nashville. Prior to her time at Lipscomb, she was the head of music and worship at Christ Presbyterian Church, where she served for more than 30 years. She is an accomplished conductor, vocal coach, producer, writer/arranger, clinician and the author of several best-selling books.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN