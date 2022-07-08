ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken Terminal is Getting Revitalized + Other Big Hoboken News Stories This Week

By Sarah Boyle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot happening in Hoboken this week. In the past few days alone, the City has lowered the local speed limit to 20 mph, down from 25 mph; it was announced that the Hoboken Terminal area is getting a full revitalization; and the City declared that there will be an...

9 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from an assistant community manager to a Hoboken freelance writer — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
Meet Haus25 — Jersey City’s Newest Luxury Building

You can practically live in the sky at Jersey City’s newest high-rise residence, Haus25, with hospitality-inspired services, resort-style amenities, and spectacular views of the NYC skyline. Located at 25 Christopher Columbus Drive in Jersey City, Haus25 just started leasing in April 2022, and for a limited time is offering up to two months FREE on a 19-24-month lease for select apartments. Keep reading to learn more about this new building and the amenities that make us almost want to pack up and move.
Project Sculpt is Expanding to Jersey City

Project Sculpt, located at 319 Washington Street Floor 2, has been popular in Hoboken since its opening three years ago. With a focus on body transformations and sculpting the body you want, the gym features boxing, full body classes, core strengthening, one-on-one personal training, and more. Now, the fitness studio has announced that it will be expanding to Jersey City and is aiming to open up ASAP this summer. The new spot will be located on the corner of 1st and Provost in the first floor of the Public Storage building. Read on for what we know about Project Sculpt’s newest Jersey City location.
Jersey City proposes new Affordable Housing amendment

Jersey City is proposing an amendment to the city’s inclusionary zoning ordinance to encourage the creation of more affordable housing by allowing developments that opt into it to build more units. The city has announced that the “overlay” they are introducing would require developments to build affordable housing at...
96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
700 Franklin Ave, Nutley, Essex County, NJ, 07110

Luxury townhome with open floor plan and high ceilings to compliment the light and bright atmosphere. Eat in kitchen with ss appliance, granite countertops, and center island. Hardwood floors throughout home. Prime bedroom suite with 3 massive closets. Second floor laundry room. New waterproof, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the basement. Crown moldings throughout. NYC transportation right on the corner!!!
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Tuesday morning in 2 Morris County towns

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in East Hanover Township, and Montville Township Tuesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July...
Late-Night Hackensack Taco Bell Fire Doused

Hackensack firefighters doused a late-night blaze at a local Taco Bell. Companies opened an exterior wall and section of roof to extinguish the cockloft flames at the South River Street eatery shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They had the fire under control within 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The...
N.J. pets in need: July 11, 2022

The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
TOMS RIVER: HIT AND RUN

There was an earlier accident at Route 9 and 571 with a motorcycle down and a hit and run. No description of the vehicle that fled the scene is available at this time. Motorcycle rider was flown to the hospital by medivac from Port Royal Drive, Berkeley. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: ROAD...
Fair Lawn woman hurt in Paterson shooting

A woman from Fair Lawn was hurt in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 27-year-old, was struck by gunfire at an unknown location in Paterson. She arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound at around 6 a.m., police said.
Newark EWR Airport Guide | Hotels, Free Shuttles, Park n Fly, Taxi Limo Cost, Parking

Newark (EWR) Airport Guide, about 14 miles (20 km) and 35-50 minutes from Manhattan, is located partially in each Newark and Elizabeth, New Jersey. Read our insider guide to the best hotels near Newark Airport, Free Shuttles, Stay & Fly Free Parking, Taxis, Limos, Shuttles, parking, Cheap Flights and more at Newark EWR Airport Guide.
