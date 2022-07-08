ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Strip Getting Unique New Casino (Dream Baby Dream)

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

The Las Vegas Strip has become a land where casino operators have generally decided bigger is better.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report mostly operate massive megaresorts while Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report signature property fits that category as well.

And most new construction on the Strip meets that criterion as well. The new Resorts World International's 59-story hotel tower has more than 3,000 rooms as well as a gaming floor that's nearly 120,000 square feet -- that's two U.S. football fields -- as well as more than 40 food and beverage choices.

On a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains an Eiffel Tower, a Statue of Liberty, and a giant take on an Egyptian pyramid, it's hard to stand out if you don't do something big and bold.

A new casino project, however, has broken ground on the South Las Vegas Strip and has taken a different approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYg4x_0gZ5dKhh00
Image source: Daniel Kline.

Hotel Brand Has a Las Vegas Dream

Dream Hotel Group operates boutique hotels for whichthe company has a very specific philosophy.

We’ve built our entire brand around you and your perfect getaway. Inside each Dream Hotel, you’ll appreciate upscale amenities, obsessive-meets-compulsive service, built-in nightlife that seems to come naturally, and rare, raw energy drawn from some of the most stimulating cities in the world.

We don’t just offer beds to lay your head on for a night or two – we provide an introduction to a brand-new lifestyle. We’ll show you the finest art, architecture, and design, a space for balanced health and well-being, the latest fashion collaborations and musical artists, and state-of-the-art technology right in the comfort of your own room. I

Caesars and MGM certainly have high-end properties in their portfolios, but this still might be an underserved market in Las Vegas. And Dream wants its new flagship hotel/casino to cater to customers who want luxury in a smaller package.

The company has broken ground on Dream Las Vegas on Las Vegas Boulevard near the private aviation terminal at McCarran International Airport. That's two blocks from Allegiant Stadium and relatively close to T-Mobile Arena. The 531-room hotel should cost around $550 million and open in 2024, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"Dream Las Vegas will include seven dining and nightlife venues: a rooftop deck, bar and lounge; three feature restaurants; two additional bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor; and a grab-and-go café on the street level," Hotel Management reported. "Additionally, it will offer 12,000 square feet of private meeting and event space, a spa, a fitness center and on-site parking,"

Dream Las Vegas Wants to Be Different

Las Vegas-based Contour and Shopoff Realty Investments will be developing the project, and Contour's chief executive, David Daneshforooz, commented on how Dream Las Vegas would stand out.

“There is no shortage of megaresorts in Las Vegas, but there is a lack of boutique hotels that offer a more intimate curated experience," Hotel Management reported.

"A ground-up Dream hotel with its world-class food-and-beverage offerings was an obvious choice for a boutique execution on this site and will be a great addition to the Las Vegas Strip,”

Basically, Dream has decided to do something that doesn't really exist in the market. Caesars does call its Cromwell property a "boutique" hotel and it also operates the Nobu Hotel inside the massive Caesars Palace complex.

But Dream Las Vegas may be able to over a more intimate experience than anything provided by the bigger brands.

TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casino Tries a New Take on an Old Classic

Las Vegas demands endless innovation. It's a city filled with tradition and nostalgia that's also always home to the next big thing. The Las Vegas Strip offers a unique mix of timelessness and endless change. You can have some of the same experiences you had 40 years ago, then head to a venue dedicated to e-sports or virtual reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Huge New Casino Project From a Big Name

For decades downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street area, served as a grittier alternative the the glitz and glamour of the mega-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. With the street closed to traffic and the massive lights and music show known as the Fremont St. Experience, not to mention the live music and DJs that take over after dark, downtown Las Vegas has become a non-stop party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night. “Matt’s work...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Atlas Obscura

The First Telephone in Las Vegas

A plaque marks the site of Las Vegas’ first telephone. It was installed in 1907 at the Hotel Nevada, now the Golden Gate, in the office of Charles “Pop” Squires, a man often called the Father of Las Vegas. The wall-mounted hand-cranked 1907 Kellogg had the telephone number “1.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
point2homes.com

5174 Peak Climb Drive, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89135

Enjoy elevated living in the Fully Furnished & Professionally Decorated NORTH model. Unparalleled in design, walk through the foyer into a sun-filled open floor plan w floor to ceiling windows. Ultra luxe Great Room includes TV & Primo 72" Fireplace embedded in Quartz wall & artistic wooden trim on high ceilings. Chefs will envy the cutting edge Kitchen w Wolf appliances, dual ovens + cooktops, column fridge + freezer, wine coolers, Quartz counters & island w extended table, overlooking airy Dining Room. 20' sliding glass door opens into resort inspired patio w open air dining + grill, pool + rain curtain, fire pit & entertainment center. Private entrance leads to primary suite upgraded w wet bar, wine fridge & fireplace; spa like primary bath w stand alone tub, semi-frameless shower enclosure w rain head, dual sinks & large walk-in closet w custom organizers. Add'l fts include secondary beds w full en-suite bath/walk-in closet, glass enclosed wine storage, home office + laundry room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Caesars Makes a Bold Move on the Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip has become the most valuable 4.2-mile stretch of land in the world as casino operators seek to find new ways to lure in tourists while Sin City experiences a post-pandemic boom. And while covid hasn't actually gone anywhere, Las Vegas has bounced back spectacularly and that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
