As California's Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park explodes in size, it’s threatening the Mariposa Grove, a majestic stand of more than 500 giant sequoias, some of which are thousands of years old. Firefighters are waging a fierce battle against the flames to protect the grove, installing a sprinkler system for the ancient trees and removing fuels around their bases.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO