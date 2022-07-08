52-Year-Old Woman Hit, Killed By Van In Albany

A woman was struck and killed by a van near Central Avenue and Robin Street in Albany Thursday, July 7. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Unsplash/Yassine Khalfalli

A woman is dead and another person is hospitalized after a van struck a pedestrian in the Capital District.

Albany Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 7, with reports of a serious crash on Central Avenue and Robin Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the van was traveling eastbound on Central Avenue when it crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the 52-year-old woman before crashing into a building.

Police identified the woman killed as Kathleen McBride, of Albany. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van had to be extricated by Albany firefighters and was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash and have not arrested the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

