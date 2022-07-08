ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Voters in Tory heartlands divided on Johnson's fate

By Roger Harris, JUSTIN TALLIS, Joe JACKSON, Ben STANSALL
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbjRN_0gZ5clNP00
Tonbridge, in the Conservative heartland of wealthy Kent, voted by a majority for Britain to quit the EU in 2016 /AFP

In the Conservative heartland of Kent, retiree Mike Studholme says Prime Minister Boris Johnson was his own worst enemy -- and thinks a woman in the mould of Margaret Thatcher should take over.

"He brought it down on himself," the 67-year-old told AFP in Tonbridge, a market town in the leafy county which sits southeast of London, facing France.

"I think he'd made too many errors in judgment," said the lifelong Tory, standing in the shadow of Tonbridge's ruined medieval castle.

"And now he's resigned, he should just go," Studholme added, reflecting opposition to Johnson's plan to stay in office until the Conservatives elect a new leader.

Johnson announced his resignation as party chief on Thursday, after a cabinet uprising over scandals culminating in his appointment of an ally with a history of sexual assault allegations to a senior role.

Another Tory supporter, who asked to remain anonymous, agreed that the prime minister "deserves it", pointing to the "Partygate" scandal over lockdown-breaking revelry in Downing Street.

"You can't make the laws and then break the laws, you can't lie... Boris to me has been taking a leaf out of Donald Trump's book," she said.

- 'Un-Boris' -

Another lifelong Tory, Lorraine Eastmead, 62, was more forgiving, saying she "wasn't pleased" by senior ministers forcing Johnson out.

"I think he made some mistakes but they all do... he's done so much for us, on the world stage," said the care home manager.

She added the 58-year-old Johnson should stick around until a new Conservative leader is in place.

"We need some sort of continuity, at least so he can do a decent handover, like in any job."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfwFM_0gZ5clNP00
Tonbridge and Malling MP Tom Tugendhat is considered an outsider in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative leader /UK PARLIAMENT/AFP

Tonbridge is represented in parliament by Conservative Tom Tugendhat, 49, who became the second MP to announce their intention to run in the leadership race.

An army reservist who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Tugendhat chairs the foreign affairs committee in the House of Commons, and has long been a thorn in Johnson's side.

But he has never led a government department, and is seen as an outsider to become leader.

"Tom's a nice guy and it'd be cool for Tonbridge to have somebody -- our local MP -- in a prominent position," dog-walker Jessica Stapley, 41, said along a scenic river walk.

But Eastmead said: "I think he's probably not really ready yet.

"I like Liz Truss," she added, referring to Britain's foreign secretary.

"There's probably better candidates" than Tugendhat agreed Studholme who said he was no fan of the divisive Truss.

Nevertheless, the pensioner wants a woman to be the next Tory leader, preferably one like Thatcher, who reigned supreme over the party and Britain in the 1980s.

"I think they'd tend to do things in an un-Boris manner," said Studholme.

- 'Buffoonery' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nt9uj_0gZ5clNP00
Boris Johnson quit as Conservative party leader on Thursday, triggering a leadership election to replace him as prime minister /AFP

Nearly two-thirds of Tonbridge-area voters backed the Conservatives at the last general election in 2019, and 56 percent supported Brexit in Britain's 2016 referendum.

Among the minority of non-Tories, the end of Johnson's tumultuous three-year premiership was welcomed, but with some trepidation at who will come next.

"It should've been done long ago -- he probably never should've been prime minister," IT worker Colin Robinson, 45, told AFP.

He described Johnson as "a very calculating individual using a skin of buffoonery".

"I was glad to see the system finally did what it should have done some time ago," Robinson said, adding: "Whether they'll replace him with anyone any better, I don't know."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Northern Ireland's unionists parade amid political uncertainty

Northern Ireland's unionists will parade in their thousands on Tuesday to celebrate the culmination of the pro-UK community's "arching season", as the restive province wrestles with political crisis. Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has refused to return to the province's power-sharing government until the protocol is dismantled.  
EUROPE
AFP

Havana's streets were calm Monday on the one-year anniversary of unprecedented anti-government demonstrations, with Cubans denouncing a preemptive security clampdown to avoid a repeat.

Havana's streets were calm Monday on the one-year anniversary of unprecedented anti-government demonstrations, with Cubans denouncing a preemptive security clampdown to avoid a repeat. "A year ago today, thousands of Cubans protested, demanding rights and freedoms, but the government gave many of them only two options: prison or exile," said Juan Pappier, senior Americas researcher at HRW. Diaz-Canel, who has described the protests as "a vandalistic coup," tweeted Monday that "if anything is to be commemorated this 11th of July, it is the victory of the Cuban people, the Cuban revolution."
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Colin Robinson
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Sri Lankan president flies out of country: officials

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country early Wednesday heading to the neighbouring Maldives, local officials said.  His previous attempts to arrange a military flight to Sri Lanka's closest neighbour India failed as clearance for a military aircraft to land in a civilian airport was not given. aj/slb/st
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Europe frets over reduced Russia gas supplies

Russian energy giant Gazprom began 10 days of maintenance on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Monday -- with Germany and other European countries watching anxiously to see if the gas comes back on. - Ration fears - Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Germany suspended certification of a second pipeline, Nord Stream 2, as fears grew over Europe's massive dependence on Russian gas supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Sri Lanka president near airport as exile rumours spread

Sri Lanka's embattled president was flown to an airbase near the main international airport Monday, officials said, raising speculation he will escape into exile abroad. The 73-year-old leader had taken refuge at a navy facility in the island's northeast, a top defence official said, adding that he was brought to the Katunayake airbase adjoining the country's main international airport.
ASIA
AFP

Macron under pressure over Uber links

French President Emmanuel Macron was under pressure Monday to explain his past support for taxi app Uber while he was economy minister, following media revelations that have been seized on by critics.  - According to the reports, the "secret deal" entailed Macron promising to help Uber work around legislation introduced in 2014, which sought to regulate the new app-based taxi hailing services.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Leadership Election#Tories#Uk#Eu#Conservatives
AFP

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

A man who US officials called the leader of the Islamic State militant group in Syria was killed Tuesday in a drone strike while riding a motorcycle in the northern part of the country,  the Pentagon and local organizations said. The last two targeted killings of Islamic State leaders took place in Turkish-controlled areas of northern Syria, where groups like Ahrar al-Sharqiya are active and have local knowledge of the terrain and families.
MILITARY
AFP

Russia and Ukraine to hold Black Sea grain talks in Turkey

Russian and Ukrainian delegations were due to meet with UN diplomats in Istanbul on Wednesday in a bid to break a months-long impasse over stalled grain deliveries across the Black Sea. Turkey has been sending defence delegations to both Moscow and Kyiv in a bid to break the deadlock over Ukraine's grain.
INDUSTRY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Ukraine claims arms depot hit - Ukraine says it has destroyed an arms depot as part of a barrage of rockets and missiles on Russian military targets in southern Ukraine. Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grains.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
AFP

In Ukraine's Bakhmut, war is never far away

Lyubov Mozhayeva does not flinch at the sound of artillery fire in the distance as she comes to pick up a humanitarian food package in the centre of Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut. But the boom of artillery fire and the wail of air raid sirens remain a stark reminder that the frontline of the war with Russia is not far away. 
POLITICS
AFP

UN Security Council passes 6-month extension of cross-border Syria aid

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Tuesday extending a system for cross-border aid to Syria by six months, the duration demanded by Russia while other members had sought a full year. Russia, a Damascus ally, vetoed a Security Council resolution Friday that would have prolonged the mechanism by one year.
CHINA
AFP

US hostage negotiator Richardson to seek Griner's release

The families of US basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan have asked veteran hostage negotiator Bill Richardson to seek their release from Russia, his office said Monday. "What I can say is that both the Whelan and Griner families have asked us to help with the release of their loved ones," he told AFP. Richardson has had a record since the 1990s of negotiating the release of US citizens imprisoned in countries such as North Korea and Myanmar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks Sunday in Thailand as part of a renewed US effort to engage Southeast Asia, a key area of competition with China, and as he seeks new ideas on restoring democracy in Myanmar.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday vowed no let-up on pressuring Myanmar's junta, and said China should be in agreement as he met democracy activists on a visit to neighbouring Thailand. In a joint statement signed by Blinken and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, the United States and Thailand called democracy "essential" to the two countries' idea of Asia.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Russia opens criminal case against activist Yashin: lawyer

Russian authorities have launched a criminal case against Ilya Yashin, one of the last opposition figures remaining in the country, for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army, his lawyer said Tuesday. He cited the case of his friend and fellow opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was first detained and later slapped with criminal charges for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army.
EUROPE
AFP

Fleeing Rajapaksa's cash handed to Sri Lankan police

Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. "The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today," a police spokesman said.
WORLD
AFP

Hong Kong jails terminally ill activist for attempted Olympics protest

A Hong Kong activist with terminal cancer was jailed Tuesday for attempted sedition over a planned protest against Beijing's Winter Olympics that was foiled by a pre-emptive arrest. Koo Sze-yiu was arrested on February 4, the opening day of the Winter Olympics, after he had announced plans to protest outside Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong.
SPORTS
AFP

Russia seeks Iran drones after losses in Ukraine: White House

A senior US official said Tuesday that Russia's plan to acquire hundreds of combat drones from Iran shows its urgent need to reinforce due to heavy losses four months after invading Ukraine. Iran responded on Tuesday by saying that "no special development" had taken place in technological cooperation with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine in February.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

70K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy