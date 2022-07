Some New Mexico residents may have already received their first payments. Californians can look for their inflation relief checks as soon as October. To lessen the blow of rampant inflation and guard against the growing threat of recession, an increasing number of states are sending money to residents in the form of tax rebates or inflation-relief checks. One of the latest is South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation to send taxpayers tax refund checks by the end of 2022. Massachusetts could be next, where the state legislature hopes to send money by the end of September.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO