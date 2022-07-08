Madison Capital, Meadow buy R&D asset for $103m

Madison Capital and Meadow Partners have acquired Ford Point, an historic 478,761-square-foot waterfront research & development (R&D) asset in Richmond, Calif., from owner/developer Orton Development for $103.7 million. Located at 1414 Harbour...
PALO ALTO — A building at a prime downtown Palo Alto site has been bought by a busy developer, a deal that could provide clues about the strength — or weakness — of the retail strips in Silicon Valley’s downtown markets. At present, Restoration Hardware occupies...
After two years of soaring home prices, the Bay Area housing market may have entered a cooling phase as rising mortgage rates put a squeeze on buyers. But that doesn’t mean home values are suddenly falling back to Earth. Far from it. The median price of existing single-family houses in the region hit a record $1.36 million in May, a 13% increase from the same month last year, according to the latest data from real estate analytics firm CoreLogic.
Famous Golden Gate Bridge view from Baker Beach at sunset in San Francisco, California(shutterstock / SvetlanaSF) Whether you want to live on the West Coast for the laid-back environment, the weather or for any other reason, the West Coast of the United States certainly has a different vibe than the East Coast, Midwest or South.
PLEASANTON — A group affiliated with Stanford Health Care has bought a big office park in Pleasanton in a deal poised to accommodate an expansion for the medical services titan. Hospital Committees for the Livermore Pleasanton Areas and Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare have bought the five-building Hacienda Lakes...
On Sunday July 10th, around 1:40pm, the Firedispatch.com reported a fire at 920 Stonegate Drive in South San Francisco, which is home of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #2091 and the California Catering Company. The large response from South San Francisco Fire Department was supported with mutual aid from neighboring agencies of San Bruno Fire Department and Daly City Fire Department, to this 2 alarm fire which appears to have started in the gym.
A tech CEO has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Bay Area woman 30 years ago. September 5, 1992, Laurie Houts was found dead in her vehicle in Mountain View, near a garbage dump about a mile from her work.
The neon marquee sparkled against the darkening sky and the rich warble of a mighty Wurtlizer organ swelled from the entryway of the storied Stanford Theatre for the first time in over two years, signifying a triumphant comeback for the historic movie house and a much-needed boost for the Bay Area’s repertory film community.
California’s Great America is set to close permanently in the coming years, following a sale of the beloved local landmark by the property’s owners. Cedar Fair announced the sale of its California Great America amusement park to Prologis, Inc. for $310 million early last week. The land sale to Prologis, a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company, included a purchase agreement that will require the site be leased back to Cedar Fair for 11 years.
This stunning home features gracious living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and every possible amenity has been provided. Resort style living close to all that the Bay Area has to offer. Over 600K of high end upgrades have been completed inside and out. You will not find these kind of finishes in any other property in Glenmoor! Situated on approximately 10000 sf lot, the backyard features a custom pool, spa and firepit and commercial grade outdoor kitchen. This retreat is highlighted with water features, wet decks and lush lawn area, ideal for entertaining in style and the sauna is an added bonus! The inviting kitchen features a Sub Zero build in refrigerator and Wolf range, built in buffet, classic quarts counters and spacious dining bar! Truly a must see, not to be missed opportunity to own in desirable Glenmoor, close to schools, parks, shops, dining and commute resources.
Tired of fried chicken yet? Didn’t think so. What are widely lauded as the crispiest, swoon-worthy fried chicken fingers in the country are making their Bay Area debut this week. Raising Cane’s, the Louisiana-based chicken chain — yes, chain — is opening its first location in the Bay Area...
(Kena Betancur/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are your top headlines for July 11. First case of BA.2.75 subvariant detected in California. A new sub-lineage of the omicron variant of the coronavirus called BA.2.75 has now been detected in California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bay Area history is replete with famous figures whose contributions have echoed throughout the decades. A great deal of those individuals came to rest in local cemeteries, where you can still go pay your respects to this day. Most locals are aware that San Francisco itself is not home to...
UNBEATABLE LOCATION in the heart of Downtown Lafayette with shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and much more. Literally a stone's throw away from BART, minutes to HWY's 24 and 680. Rarely available CORNER UNIT with STUNNING MID-TREE POSTCARD VIEWS feels like you're living in a tree house. Tucked away in a quiet area on the second floor, Unit 209 enjoys loads of natural sunlight, an open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, two external storage closets, and a balcony patio. Top of the line Chef's Kitchen with Caesarstone quartz counters & Glass Backsplash, 5 Burner Gas Stove & Built-in Oversized Refrigerator. Lovely Spacious Master Suite with a Soaking Tub, Double Vanity Sinks & Large Walk-in Closet with built-in shelves. Two assigned parking spaces. (tandem) Built only in 2017, the building boasts modern finishes, newer construction, and is walkable to top rated schools! $45K of upgrades including crown-molding, Hunter Douglass remote controlled window treatments, and much more!
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
From birth, it appeared that Richmond native Isaiah Daniel Saucer was on a journey destined for excellence and achievement. He showed musical talent playing drums at age 2 and demonstrated athletic prowess and academic excellence once he started school, culminating in receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Marketing on May 20, 2022. In his entire academic life, he never made less than an ‘A’ in any of his subjects or classes.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A Bay Area CEO has been charged with murder in a cold case from 30 years ago, the Santa Clara County district attorney's office announced on Monday. Officials say John Kevin Woodward, 58, is charged with the strangulation murder of his roommate's girlfriend, Laurie Houts,...
"I keep waiting for [Sutro Tower] to stalk down the hill and attack the Golden Gate Bridge," longtime San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen famously quipped. It’s easy for any San Francisco resident to imagine the scene, our city’s two most prominent symbols engaging in Godzilla-style battle. But what happens when you ask a computer to actually create an image of the landmark-on-landmark combat? Or when you pose more complicated scenarios to AI, like asking it for an image of how climate change would affect the city?
J.A. Morrell felt very good about his sausage-shaped airship. In February 1908, the inventor boasted it could "take a businessman to New York from San Francisco in the morning in time for luncheon there and return him to San Francisco to take his evening meal here.” Considering this is barely possible in the 21st century, it was a big claim — and one Morrell was determined to prove.
