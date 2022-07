The world’s population is expected to reach 8 billion on November 15, the United Nations said Monday, with India replacing China as the world’s most populous country. The United Nations released its report, World Population Prospects 2022, on World Population Day, which is observed every year on July 11. This year’s theme is "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all — Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all."

