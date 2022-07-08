ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

MINI Cooper rally making a stop in Lake George

By Jay Petrequin
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tvmm7_0gZ5Zxkq00
(Photo: MINI Takes the States)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A lot of wheels will be spinning into the village of Lake George on Saturday. More than 1,000 MINI Coopers are coming to the village for a special meetup.

MINI Cooper owners will roll into the village for a pit stop as part of “MINI Takes the States,” a state-spanning rally driven by MINI enthusiasts every year.

Over 1,000 MINIs will be parked at Charles R. Wood Park Festival Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Visitors are invited to come check out cars, meet drivers and take photos. A giant sasquatch will be stationed in the park as part of the photo opportunity attraction.

The rally takes MINI motorists on a journey that starts from Burlington, Vermont, on July 9 – making Lake George the first stop on a nine-day journey. The road ahead will take riders through nine states, and ends at the BMW Performance Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Sunday, July 17.

At the stop in Lake George, MINI drivers will take a rest, enjoy local eats and the scenery around the lake. The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and its Convention and Visitors Bureau are welcoming the crowd to town.

The “MINI Takes the States” rally has been held every other summer since 2006. It was postponed in 2020, and then a second time in 2021, due to social distancing concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Fishing Will be More Difficult on One Saratoga County Lake

If you want to take out a kayak or go fishing in Saratoga County, be aware that one popular pier and launch site is closed this summer. The Town of Ballston was forced to close down the public walkway and fishing pier suffered severe damage over the winter, deeming the structure unsafe. The Town posted a statement on their official website:
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Stewart’s Shops celebrating 101 years of making ice cream

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Troy Record

River Festival returning to Collar City July 17

TROY, N.Y. — The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District welcomes all to historic River Street in Downtown Troy for River Festival on July 17 from 11 am to 5 pm. River Festival is a free-to-attend thoughtfully curated celebration of art, music, handmade crafts, and culture that’s fun for all ages to experience.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake George, NY
Cars
State
Vermont State
State
South Carolina State
City
Lake George, NY
nypressnews.com

Missing autistic boy, 6, found dead in upstate New York pond

A 6-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from fairgrounds north of Albany was found dead in an apparent accidental drowning Sunday. Onnex Thompson-Hall was reported missing from the Washington County Fairgrounds around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, barefoot and wearing only a diaper, according to New York State Police. After a massive...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dog found tied to tree in the woods

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for information about a dog found tied to a tree. The animal shelter posted pictures to Facebook. The dog was found in the woods off Route 9 in Corinth. The shelter said the dog had been there for multiple days. Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter.
CORINTH, NY
WNYT

Queensbury company revved up to revolutionize helmets

QUEENSBURY – A Warren County company has its sights on becoming the leading helmet manufacturer in the world. Kirsh Helmets is changing the way we think of protecting our brains. It all started when a long time rider and Lake George man went to a big bike rally in...
QUEENSBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coopers#Vehicles#States
WNYT

Truck collides with tree in Troy

We’re working to get more information on a truck that crashed Saturday afternoon in Troy. It happened in the area of Morrison Avenue and High Street. The truck wound up in the trees off the side of the road. No word yet if anybody was injured.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Kids rescued from mountaintop in Fulton County

Three children are safe after being rescued from the top of a mountain in Fulton County. It started Sunday night in Bleecker on County Route 112. Firefighters say the children — two 9-year-olds and a 6-year-old — got lost in the woods after they wandered away from the camp where they were staying.
jambands

Dave Matthews Band Bust Out “Pay for What You Get” at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak — On Friday night, Dave Matthews Band kicked off a two-night stand at the historic Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The ensemble’s stand on July 8 marked their 41st performance at the fabled outdoor amphitheater, which was met with a fitting start when the troupe began the show with “#41” off their 1996 LP,Crash. Night two was met with other memorable moments, including a bust out of “Pay for What You Get.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Cortland, Delaware, Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Clinton; Cortland; Delaware; Essex; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Madison; Montgomery; Oneida; Otsego; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CLINTON CORTLAND DELAWARE ESSEX FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER MADISON MONTGOMERY ONEIDA OTSEGO SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SULLIVAN TIOGA TOMPKINS WARREN WASHINGTON
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Historic Albany barber shop hoping to stay put

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local business that managed to survive the pandemic — and a whole lot more — is now facing a new challenge. The owner hopes a new state proclamation will help him keep the doors open. Patsy’s was established in 1930 in downtown...
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Police investigating tractor-trailer rollover in Benson

BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 22A in Benson. It happened Sunday at about 8:45 a.m. north of Coats Hill Road. Vermont State Police say the truck ran off the roadway and turned onto its side. The driver, Hussein Bundid, 33, of Burlington, was...
BENSON, VT
NYS Music

Happy Hour Heroes: Moe Play Better Than The Dead in Albany Free-For-All

Making the most of an unfortunate and potentially volatile situation, a free moe. concert at the Empire State Plaza in Albany was music to the ears of disappointed Deadheads and plenty of moe.rons on Wednesday, July 6. With many fans already on the road when late afternoon news broke that Dead and Company had suddenly cancelled their show at SPAC, live music lovers didn’t have to look very far to find their fix.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Massive Fire in Rensselaer County, Smoke can be Seen for Miles

Update 5:26pm: Fire crews say the blaze began in a nearby barn and spread to surrounding buildings. Three barns burned down and part of a house close to the barn was also badly damaged. The barns had to be leveled by an excavator. Fire fighters have yet to say the cause of the blaze, but did say there were propane tanks on fire in one of the barns when they arrived.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy