GILLETTE — Stacy Koester and Melissa Bloxom carried the wire frames and waterproof yard signs to where the newly cut lawn met the overgrown yard next door. Placing the sign and frame in place, with a mallet in hand, Koester, 39, and Bloxom, 40, gently tapped each sign into the ground near the edge of the property line, leaving an image of Irene Gakwa facing the curtained-up house beyond the tall grass.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO