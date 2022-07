Four years after retiring from playing CS:GO professionally, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek is back on the esports scene as the latest addition to the Sentinels' Valorant roster. The Sentinels announced his return on their Twitter with a short reveal video. Shroud hasn't played competitively since July 2017—his last tournament was as a member of Cloud9's CS:GO team, placing second during ESL One in Cologne. Prior to that, he led the team to victory four times across two years and is widely regarded as one of the most talented FPS players in the world. (opens in new tab) He stepped down from the main lineup in August 2017 before announcing his retirement from professional CS:GO and his departure from Cloud9 in April 2018.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO