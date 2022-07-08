Meet Paxos, the startup behind some of Wall Street's biggest crypto offerings from Bank of America, Mastercard, and PayPal

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Christie’s, the largest auction house in the world, reported that it generated $4.1 billion in sales in the first half of 2022. The figure represents an 18 percent rise over the result of $3.5 billion achieved during the same period last year. Through live and online auctions, the house generated $3.5 billion between January and June, a 32 percent rise over the $2.65 billion achieved during the first half of 2021. The remainder of the funds came in through private sales. But those private sales, which had previously brought in a significant amount...

