ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden signs executive order aimed at protecting abortion access nationwide

By Alexandra Hutzler
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaVnU_0gZ5Z15J00

Two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion nationwide despite efforts by some states to outlaw or severely restrict it.

Speaking from the Roosevelt Room of the White House alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Biden decried the court's decision two weeks ago as "extreme" and "totally wrong."

The president also urged women, specifically, to practice their "political power" by showing up to vote in record numbers this November, stating it's the "fastest way" to reverse the court's ruling by giving congressional Democrats the majorities they need to the codify abortion rights into federal law.

"This isn't some imagined horror," Biden said. "It is already happening. Just last week, it was reported that a 10-year-old girl was a rape victim -- 10 years old -- and she was forced to have to travel out of state to Indiana to seek to terminate the pregnancy and maybe save her life."

"Imagine being that little girl," he continued. "I'm serious, just imagine being that little girl."

The executive action comes as Biden faces pressure from his fellow Democrats to take more forceful action, especially since the decision handed down by the high court on June 24 was leaked in early May.

His order largely finalizes what has already been announced by the administration -- including instructions to the Justice Department to make sure women can travel out-of-state for abortion care.

The order addresses the elevated risks for patients, providers and clinics, which includes efforts to protect mobile clinics that have been deployed to state borders to offer care for out-of-state patients.

Biden's action, the White House said, directs Attorney General Merrick Garland and the White House counsel to convene volunteer lawyers and organizations to "encourage robust legal representation of patients, providers, and third parties lawfully seeking or offering reproductive health care services throughout the country."

Biden has also said he'll provide leave for federal workers traveling for medical care, which could set an example for private companies to do the same.

Amazon, Starbucks and other corporations have already announced expanded health benefits to pay for their employees' travel fees if they are seeking an abortion and the procedure is unavailable near where they live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TthX4_0gZ5Z15J00
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden signs an executive order to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception at The White House, July 8,2022, in Washington.S/Kevin Lamarque
MORE: Amazon, Starbucks among corporations bolstering abortion coverage

Biden is also ordering the Department of Health and Human Services to take "additional action to protect and expand" access to medication abortion, emergency contraception and IUDs.

The agency is instructed to increase outreach and public education efforts regarding access to reproductive health care services -- abortion included -- to get reliable information to the public.

Patient privacy is another part of Biden's order, which takes additional measures to address the transfer and sale of sensitive health-related data, combat digital surveillance related to reproductive health care services and protects people from fraudulent and deceptive practices.

Last week, Democratic governors urged Biden to use federal facilities and land for abortion services.

MORE: Democratic governors urge Biden to use federal facilities for abortion care

"What am I talking about? Veterans hospitals, military bases and other places where the federal government controls the jurisdiction in some of the states that are hostile to women's rights, and make sure that those services can be available to other women," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested.

The White House didn't seem too enthusiastic about the idea, stating it could have "dangerous ramifications." The suggestion will not be included in Biden's executive order.

Also not included in Biden's action are several proposals by advocates, including Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recommendation this week that the administration make clear Americans can legally transport the abortion pill across the U.S.-Canadian border.

Biden says it's ultimately up to Congress to codify Roe into law, and that he'd sign any bill sent to his desk immediately.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday the lower chamber will vote next week to pass a bill that will give women across the nation the right to an abortion. The House passed this legislation last September, but it failed in the Senate in May.

Any effort by Democrats to make Roe federal law would likely stall in the Senate, where they would need 10 Republican votes.

Biden suggested a filibuster carveout to enshrine abortion rights in federal law, but two Democratic senators -- Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema -- are opposed to changing the longstanding Senate rule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFP4Z_0gZ5Z15J00
Evan Vucci/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access ahead of a signing an executive order in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, July 8, 2022, in Washington.

The president called on women to turn out in record numbers this November to elect more Democrats who support abortion rights. Reading directly from the court's majority opinion, Biden emphasized that "women are not without electoral or political power."

"You, the women of America, you determine the outcome of this issue," Biden said.

Biden delivered strong words condemning the court and the Republican Party, warning that a slew of other unenumerated privacy rights -- such as same-sex marriage and contraception -- could be at risk.

"We cannot allow an out-of-control Supreme Court working in conjunction with extremist elements in the Republican Party to take away freedoms and our personal autonomy," Biden said.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
CNET

Student Loan Payments Restart in 8 Weeks: Is Another Extension Coming?

The US government has paused payments on federal student loans since March 2020, but the latest extension will expire on August 31. Payments will resume on Sept. 1 unless President Joe Biden once again pushes out the date. Biden last extended the pause in April, the sixth extension since March 2020.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Xavier Becerra
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Health And Human Services#Politics Federal#Election Fraud#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#White House#Democrats#The Administration Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Starbucks
POLITICO

Judge lifts order against Indiana abortion procedure ban

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge is allowing an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protection for abortion. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s order signed Thursday lifts the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking...
INDIANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Possible Pick of Anti-Abortion Judge Outrages Left (1)

Two Kentucky Democrats say Biden plans conservative nominee for trial seat. Expected vacancy opens on Kentucky district court covering Lexington, Frankfort. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said he was completely blindsided by White House plans to nominate anti-abortion Republican Chad Meredith to a federal trial court seat in his state. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Says Emergency to Defend Abortion Rights Is Still on Table

President Joe Biden said he has asked his team to explore the possibility of declaring a public health emergency to safeguard abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. “I’ve asked the folks on the medical -- people in the administration to look at whether...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

735K+
Followers
164K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy