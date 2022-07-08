ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ciara releases new song 'Jump': 'I'm back on my mission to make the world dance'

By Danielle Long
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbAST_0gZ5Yxn300

Ciara is ready to make her fans "Jump" with her brand-new single.

At midnight Friday, the singer released "Jump," featuring Coast Contra, which she'd been teasing all week.

"I’m back on my mission to make the world dance! JUMP is OUT NOW," Ciara captioned an Instagram post promoting the single.

MORE: Watch Russell Wilson and Ciara's cute singalong to her hit, 'And I'

She continued, "I wanna see you… Jump into the new YOU. Jump into LOVE (Loving on you:)) Jump into FUN. Jump into DANCE. What you waiting for?"

In addition to the new song, Ciara announced that the music video will premiere Friday, at 9 a.m. PT.

"Jump" is the first release under Ciara's Beauty Marks Entertainment label in partnership with Uptown Records and Republic Records.

It's also the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album and follows 2019's "Beauty Marks," which featured the hit song "Level Up."

Comments / 7

Related
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Ciara and Russell Wilson Have a Family of 5! See All of Their Sweet Photos

If you're anything like us, the first time you learned exactly who Ciara was, you were listening to "1, 2 Step" while getting ready for school in the morning. And while we're completely obsessed with her music from the early '00s as well as the hits she's churning out today like "Level Up" and "Rooted," some fans may not be aware that she's also a mom of three.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Taps Hip Hop Collective Coast Contra For "Jump" Single

Fresh off of doting on her husband Russell Wilson for their sixth wedding anniversary, Ciara is delivering new music. The R&B-Pop icon has been storming the airwaves for decades and in recent years, CiCi has been ushering in a new season. She has partnered with Wilson for several foundations and charitable efforts, as well as making business moves with her own label. On Friday (July 8), Ciara is back with her new single "Jump," and it hosts a look from Coast Contra.
HIP HOP
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Music Video#Hit Song#Uptown Records
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Shows Off 'Trap Money' Advance After 'Signing' To Druski's Coulda Been Records

Quavo is a rap superstar, but who knew he was a jokester too? On Wednesday (June 22), the Migos frontman linked up with comedian Druski and decided to have some fun. In a clip shared on social media, Quavo and Druski were hanging out at an airport when they jokingly announced the rapper was the first artist signed to Druski’s Coulda Been Records. Druski solidified the new addition to his label by rewarding with Huncho a stack of dirty cash.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GMA

GMA

57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy