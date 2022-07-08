Ciara releases new song 'Jump': 'I'm back on my mission to make the world dance'

Ciara is ready to make her fans "Jump" with her brand-new single.

At midnight Friday, the singer released "Jump," featuring Coast Contra, which she'd been teasing all week.

"I’m back on my mission to make the world dance! JUMP is OUT NOW," Ciara captioned an Instagram post promoting the single.

She continued, "I wanna see you… Jump into the new YOU. Jump into LOVE (Loving on you:)) Jump into FUN. Jump into DANCE. What you waiting for?"

In addition to the new song, Ciara announced that the music video will premiere Friday, at 9 a.m. PT.

"Jump" is the first release under Ciara's Beauty Marks Entertainment label in partnership with Uptown Records and Republic Records.

It's also the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album and follows 2019's "Beauty Marks," which featured the hit song "Level Up."