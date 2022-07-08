ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County Health Department: Largest single-day report of COVID cases since Valentine's Day

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4Gdg_0gZ5Yo5k00

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 224 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day, the most in a single day since February 14. The health department does not include at-home tests in its official case count, but it does encourage people to report their at-home test results because officials still review those numbers.

The health department received two new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. Two women, both over 75 years of age, died. They were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,138. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 158,942.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received Thursday:

  • There were 122 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 including six pediatric cases.
  • Sixteen adults with COVID-19 were receiving ICU-level care.
  • Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 85% occupancy rate with 209 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 46 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% of capacity with 12 beds available for all patients.
  • There were no additional people waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 12

Related
KCCI.com

Nebraska family recounts loved one lost to 'brain-eating amoeba'

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the Iowa DNR closed the beach at Lake...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Dodge, NE
Omaha, NE
Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Washington State
Douglas County, NE
Health
City
Washington, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
thereader.com

‘The Fund Just Keeps Getting Bigger’: Nebraskans Denied Help as State Stockpiles $108M in Federal Funds

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story closes out a series, published in The Reader and on omahajobs.com from September 2021 — June 2022 that spotlights the experiences of low-income, working families in Omaha. This is also part of a larger series about inequity in Omaha, titled “(Dis)Invested.”
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

MAPA asking for public input on new interchange possibility in Sarpy County

(Sarpy County, NE) -- Public input is requested for possible changes to along Highways 370 and 50 in Sarpy County. The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, in coordination with Sarpy County and the Cities of Gretna and Papillion, is developing the Sarpy County I-80 Interchange Planning & Environmental Linkages Study to determine if a new interchange is needed in the areas south and west of 370 and 50.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Death Certificates#Council Bluffs
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities investigating suspicious death Southwest of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are looking into a suspicious death southwest of Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home south of Southwest 40th and A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday. Sheriff Terry Wagner said there are some suspicious circumstances they are investigating but...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWT

Omaha highway to be affected by lane closures until late November

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers on one busy road can expect some lengthy construction. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic on a portion of West Center Road/US-275 will be affected by a project for bridge repairs and pavement overlay. Construction will take place where West Center Road...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Suspicious Death Reported At Home Just Outside of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–A suspicious death is under investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, after deputies were called to a home just outside of Lincoln’s city limits on Monday morning. KFOR News talked to Sheriff Terry Wagner briefly about what happened at the home in the...
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy