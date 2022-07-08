Douglas County Health Department: Largest single-day report of COVID cases since Valentine's Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 224 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day, the most in a single day since February 14. The health department does not include at-home tests in its official case count, but it does encourage people to report their at-home test results because officials still review those numbers.

The health department received two new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. Two women, both over 75 years of age, died. They were vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,138. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 158,942.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received Thursday:

There were 122 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 including six pediatric cases.

Sixteen adults with COVID-19 were receiving ICU-level care.

Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 85% occupancy rate with 209 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 46 staffed beds available for all patients.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% of capacity with 12 beds available for all patients.

There were no additional people waiting for COVID-19 test results.

