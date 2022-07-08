ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesburg, PA

Pennsylvania 911 dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

"I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance," said Diania Kronk's daughter Kelly Titchenell.

WAYNESBURG, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman's daughter that without medical help "she's going to die."

A Greene County detective last week filed charges against Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price's reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital.

"I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance," said Kronk's daughter Kelly Titchenell, 38.

Price, who also was charged with reckless endangerment, official oppression and obstruction, questioned Titchenell repeatedly during the four-minute call about whether Kronk would agree to be taken for treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZlC2_0gZ5Yhuf00

Price was arraigned June 29 and released on bail. He did not reply to messages left at a home number listed in his name, and officials said a defense lawyer has not contacted district court.

"It has to be very clear throughout the entire state, that when you call it's not going to be conditioned on somebody on the other end of the phone saying there's going to be a service provided or not," said Lawrence E. Bolind Jr., who represents Titchenell in a federal lawsuit filed last month. "What we're trying to do here is make this never happen to somebody else."

In the 911 recording, an operator identified by police as Price replied to Titchenell's description of her mother as needing hospital treatment by asking if she was "willing to go" to the hospital about a half-hour away from where she was living in Sycamore.

"She will be, 'cause I'm on my way there, so she's going, or she's going to die," Titchenell told Price as she drove from her home in Mather.

Price said he would send an ambulance but then added that "we really need to make sure she's willing to go."

"She's going to go, she's going to go," Titchenell said. "Cause if not, she's going to die, there's nothing else." She said that Kronk was not thinking clearly and that she was her mother's closest relation. When Price again asked if Kronk would in fact go, Titchenell replied: "OK, well, can we just try?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Afhxx_0gZ5Yhuf00

After Titchenell told Price she was about 10 minutes from her mother's home, Price asked if Titchenell would call 911 back once she made sure Kronk was willing to go in an ambulance.

"I'm sorry," Titchenell said, and Price replied: "No, don't be sorry, ma'am. Just call me when you get out there, OK?"

When Titchenell and her three children arrived at the house, she said, Kronk was nude on the front porch and talking incoherently. She got her mother to put on a robe.

"She just kept saying she was OK, she's fine," Titchenell said. "She's the mom, you know - she doesn't listen to her children."

Titchenell said she could not call from the home because her mother's landline could not be located and there was not cell service. She also did not call on her way home, believing that her uncle would soon check on her and that another contact with 911 would be pointless.

"This is unheard of, to me. I mean, they'll send an ambulance for anything," Titchenell said. "And here I am telling this guy that my mom's going to die. It's, like, her death, and she doesn't get an ambulance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMCnf_0gZ5Yhuf00

Her brother found the next day that their mother had died.

The prosecutor, Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo, said he is also investigating whether there was any policy or training under which the county's 911 dispatchers were allowed to refuse services to callers.

"We all deserve equal protections, and we all deserve access to medical services," Russo said in an interview. "I have a major concern as to the safety of the community in regards to this."

John Kelly, a Naperville, Illinois, lawyer who is general counsel to the National Emergency Number Association, said criminal charges against dispatchers for failing to send help are very rare but have happened.

In a case Kelly teaches in dispatcher training, a 911 operator in Detroit received a year of probation in 2008 and lost her job after, authorities said, she did not take seriously a boy's calls to report his mother had collapsed. The 5-year-old boy testified that the dispatcher accused him of playing games and hung up on him, while the dispatcher testified that she could not hear the child.

Titchenell, on behalf of her mother's estate, sued Price and Greene County in Pittsburgh federal court last month, along with two 911 supervisors. The lawsuit accuses Price of "callous refusal of public emergency medical services."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aox5y_0gZ5Yhuf00

Marie Milie Jones, a lawyer for the county and 911 supervisors in the federal case, said her clients plan to vigorously defend the lawsuit and do not believe they are liable for Kronk's death. She said there are "personnel matters that are ongoing" regarding Price but declined to elaborate.

"It's unfortunate that this woman had died. Certainly, from a personal standpoint, that's very difficult," Jones said. "I'm not going to comment on the details of her circumstances."

Titchenell told Price that her mother had been drinking heavily for some weeks before she died, and that Titchenell had noticed she was losing weight and was "turning yellow." She said the autopsy concluded Kronk, who worked in home health care, died of internal bleeding.

She said she thinks about her late mother every day - how the former longtime sub shop manager loved to cook, to help people and to spoil her five grandchildren, how she would pile a mountain of presents under the tree every Christmas.

"She had the biggest heart," Titchenell said. "If someone didn't have a place to live, she was going to take them in, give them a bed. That was Mom."

Comments / 4

JstaGuy
4d ago

just looking for someone to blame. all too often emergency services arrive only to have the adult refuse medical attention. these EMA's happen often.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

One-year-old found dead in Pennsylvania pool

A one-year-old was reportedly found dead in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to KDKA The news outlet said the one-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool in Beaver County. WPXI reports officials performed CPR but couldn’t revive the child. No cause of death has been ruled at this time and an investigation is still underway.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Waynesburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Waynesburg, PA
City
Mather, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 medical helicopters dispatched to crash in Unity, firefighters say

Two patients were flown by medical helicopters to trauma centers in Pittsburgh after a head-on collision Monday on Route 982 in Unity, according to firefighters. The collision occurred at 5:58 a.m. at the highway’s intersection at Coventry Lane in the vicinity of Glengarry Golf Course, said Pleasant Unity fire Chief John Bacha. State police said a Kia Optima being driven by Gianni A. Gonzalez, 22, of Miami, crossed the center line and slammed into a Ford Focus being driven by Jason E. Roney, 44, of North Huntingdon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Dispatcher#Detroit#Leon#Price
wtae.com

Two people injured in Westmoreland County crash

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Medical helicopters were called to transport two people to hospitals following a crash in Unity Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened early Monday morning on Route 982 near Coventry Lane. Two vehicles were involved. The extent of the injuries of the people injured has not...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
wtae.com

Greensburg police seek man who abandoned pet at local business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re looking for a man who abandoned a pet at a local business. Police haven’t said specifically where the incident happened or what kind of animal was involved but they did say the incident happened on July 5. They released...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Infant found dead in Beaver County swimming pool

An infant was found dead in a Beaver County swimming pool Sunday evening, according to police. First responders in Chippewa responded to a home on Braun Road about 7:40 p.m., according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Officials told the TV station they performed CPR on the child to no avail,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In Route 8 Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Penn Township Sunday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 8 near the intersection with Dodds Road. Dispatchers say two vehicles collided head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles. One person was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center; another...
PENN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pilot taken to hospital after airport crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pilot was airlifted to the hospital after a plane crash this morning in Indiana County.WCCS Radio reported the crash happened when the pilot tried to land at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.This happened about an hour before an airshow there was supposed to start. Airport management said the pilot was not affiliated with the airshow, and it started on time after the crash was cleaned up.The FAA is still investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy