Anitta teases a new song with Missy Elliott and releases new tunes with Tini and DJ Murda Beatz

Tini , Anitta , and Becky G dropped their new single “La Loto.” The global superstars and award-winning singers joined forces to release the brand new track alongside a hot new music video featuring the three Latina beauties dripping in gold and diamonds as they perform a sultry dance.

The new single comes on the heels of another collaboration amongst the three stars featured in WhatsApp’s latest campaign. Tini became the first Latin artist to do a global TikTok Live with the platform.

The tune comes after Tini’s latest album TINI TINI TINI , released last year. The album landed at #4 on the Top Global Album Debut Chart on Spotify and is certified 2x Diamond in Argentina, 9x Platinum in Chile, and Gold in Central America. It has also received a total of over 2.3 billion combined streams to date.

Anitta, which was seen at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week , recently took social media to tease fans about her upcoming collaboration with hip-hop icon Missy Elliott . The Brazilian singer revealed the news on Twitter. “Yes! I’m shooting my music video feat. @MissyElliott, and it’s not a dream.”

She also went to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the rapper. “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she said.

Missy Elliott also said to happy to be collaborating with the Latina artist. “One of the sweetest artists and had me laughing so hard yesterday,” she tweeted. “You a star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you and your Team. You all treated me with so much LOVE and KINDNESS. Let’s go.”

Anitta is also featured in — her boyfriend’s —Grammy-nominated producer and DJ Murda Beatz ’s new single alongside Quavo and J Balvin . “No Mas,” co-produced by Murda and Pharrell, pulls together some of the biggest international names in the music industry and is an early contender for the top summertime anthem.

The music video, produced by Fela and directed by Jackson Tisi , invites the audience to join Murda and friends on a star-studded luxury-filled Miami vacation, following them around white sand beaches and luxury cars coasting through palatial Miami estates.

“It’s a record I’m excited about, bringing four different worlds together; America, Colombia, Brazil, and Canada. And, of course, having the chance to work alongside a legendary producer like Pharrell is incredible. It’s just the perfect record for the summer,” Murda says.

Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. As the biggest ever global female popstar from Brazil, she has amassed over 60 million Instagram followers and almost 16 million YouTube subscribers garnering more than 6 billion views.

Anitta has been named among the world’s 15th most influential musicians on social media by Billboard. Anitta’s single, “Boys Don’t Cry,” became the most prominent solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta’s record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries. At the end of 2021, Anitta released “Envolver,” which reached the #1 spot on the Global Spotify 200 chart, making Anitta the first Latin solo artist to top that chart.