Highest-paying jobs in Jackson

By Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3718sg_0gZ5XqeB00
A forklift driver moves a pallet of cardboard boxes at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company in Jackson, Miss., says Friday, May 28, 2021. Charita McCarrol,… Read More

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Jackson, MS, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Jackson, the annual mean wage is $45,470 or 22.0% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $202,690. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHESc_0gZ5XqeB00

fizkes // Shutterstock

#50. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K09ba_0gZ5XqeB00

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $80,030

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNAnY_0gZ5XqeB00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#48. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $80,390

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MO451_0gZ5XqeB00

fizkes // Shutterstock

#47. Management analysts

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $80,940

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRcz9_0gZ5XqeB00

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $81,010

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rc0P_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#45. Civil engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $82,050

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxzkR_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#44. Transportation inspectors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $82,380

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– Employment: 25,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQmKS_0gZ5XqeB00

Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $82,480

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0vse_0gZ5XqeB00

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#42. Software developers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,460

– #351 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#41. Database administrators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $84,400

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGC76_0gZ5XqeB00

BDUK fibre // flickr

#40. Electronics engineers, except computer

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $84,480

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOthk_0gZ5XqeB00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#39. Project management specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,210

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlHeB_0gZ5XqeB00

IBM Research // Flickr

#38. Computer network architects

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,660

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GhtV_0gZ5XqeB00

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#37. Occupational therapists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $87,050

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIj4W_0gZ5XqeB00

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#36. Financial examiners

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4Une_0gZ5XqeB00

KSai23 // Shutterstock

#35. Chiropractors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $88,520

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 35,810

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)

— Reno, NV ($114,560)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FoIg_0gZ5XqeB00

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#34. Training and development managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $88,540

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwkF1_0gZ5XqeB00

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#33. Public relations managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $89,720

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10buyI_0gZ5XqeB00

Pixabay

#32. General and operations managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $90,000

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwXUD_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#31. Electrical engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $90,380

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JztLH_0gZ5XqeB00

USACE NY // Flickr

#30. Construction managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $91,010

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nj7AK_0gZ5XqeB00

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#29. Administrative services managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $91,880

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9FMl_0gZ5XqeB00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#28. Education administrators, postsecondary

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $93,890

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJz0r_0gZ5XqeB00

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#27. Commercial pilots

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $94,620

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJDce_0gZ5XqeB00

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#26. Physical therapists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $96,400

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0s7f_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#25. Sales managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $97,060

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LB2Fg_0gZ5XqeB00

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#24. Marketing managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $97,410

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdsAZ_0gZ5XqeB00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Architects, except landscape and naval

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $97,460

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AGnz_0gZ5XqeB00

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#22. Data scientists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $98,040

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anaBn_0gZ5XqeB00

Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock

#20 (tie). Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $98,120

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,160

– Employment: 13,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u34Qe_0gZ5XqeB00

NTNU // Flickr

#20 (tie). Natural sciences managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $98,120

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsOij_0gZ5XqeB00

Austin Community College // Flickr

#19. Veterinarians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $101,130

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfQFy_0gZ5XqeB00

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lawyers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $101,330

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUxHo_0gZ5XqeB00

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#17. Purchasing managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $102,230

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B28OD_0gZ5XqeB00

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#16. Industrial production managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $102,310

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoQB8_0gZ5XqeB00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Medical and health services managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $103,910

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mqaec_0gZ5XqeB00

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#14. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $104,610

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,520

– Employment: 27,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXCNG_0gZ5XqeB00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#13. Human resources managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $105,030

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2wjb_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#12. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $105,770

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nM0yc_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#11. Financial managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $106,830

– #363 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mBmX_0gZ5XqeB00

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Computer and information systems managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $108,760

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txGSB_0gZ5XqeB00

Pixabay

#9. Architectural and engineering managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $108,940

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBEIC_0gZ5XqeB00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Nurse practitioners

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $113,120

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wp03a_0gZ5XqeB00

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#7. Pharmacists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $117,980

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnebC_0gZ5XqeB00

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#6. Optometrists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $126,270

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o45ik_0gZ5XqeB00

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#5. Chief executives

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $132,430

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMzYZ_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#4. Dentists, general

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $149,850

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDX70_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#3. Nurse anesthetists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $154,260

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUu4p_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#2. Family medicine physicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $201,820

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMSA3_0gZ5XqeB00

Canva

#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $202,690

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

