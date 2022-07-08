A forklift driver moves a pallet of cardboard boxes at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company in Jackson, Miss., says Friday, May 28, 2021. Charita McCarrol,… Read More

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Jackson, MS, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Jackson, the annual mean wage is $45,470 or 22.0% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $202,690. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Jackson metro area

fizkes // Shutterstock

#50. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $80,030

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#48. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $80,390

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

fizkes // Shutterstock

#47. Management analysts

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $80,940

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $81,010

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#45. Civil engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $82,050

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

Canva

#44. Transportation inspectors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $82,380

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,620

– Employment: 25,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $82,480

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#42. Software developers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,460

– #351 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#41. Database administrators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $84,400

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Jackson that require a bachelor’s degree

BDUK fibre // flickr

#40. Electronics engineers, except computer

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $84,480

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#39. Project management specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,210

– #191 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

IBM Research // Flickr

#38. Computer network architects

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $86,660

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#37. Occupational therapists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $87,050

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#36. Financial examiners

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

KSai23 // Shutterstock

#35. Chiropractors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $88,520

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 35,810

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($140,450)

— Reno, NV ($114,560)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,420)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#34. Training and development managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $88,540

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#33. Public relations managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $89,720

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

Pixabay

#32. General and operations managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $90,000

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

Canva

#31. Electrical engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $90,380

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

USACE NY // Flickr

#30. Construction managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $91,010

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#29. Administrative services managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $91,880

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#28. Education administrators, postsecondary

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $93,890

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#27. Commercial pilots

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $94,620

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#26. Physical therapists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $96,400

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

You may also like: Most common jobs in Jackson

Canva

#25. Sales managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $97,060

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#24. Marketing managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $97,410

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Architects, except landscape and naval

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $97,460

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#22. Data scientists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $98,040

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock

#20 (tie). Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $98,120

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,160

– Employment: 13,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Jackson

NTNU // Flickr

#20 (tie). Natural sciences managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $98,120

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#19. Veterinarians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $101,130

– #175 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lawyers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $101,330

– #298 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#17. Purchasing managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $102,230

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#16. Industrial production managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $102,310

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Jackson

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Medical and health services managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $103,910

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#14. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $104,610

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,520

– Employment: 27,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#13. Human resources managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $105,030

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Canva

#12. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $105,770

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,190

– Employment: 81,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

Canva

#11. Financial managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $106,830

– #363 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Jackson

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Computer and information systems managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $108,760

– #342 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Pixabay

#9. Architectural and engineering managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $108,940

– #300 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Nurse practitioners

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $113,120

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#7. Pharmacists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $117,980

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#6. Optometrists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $126,270

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 38,720

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Jackson

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#5. Chief executives

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $132,430

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Canva

#4. Dentists, general

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $149,850

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

Canva

#3. Nurse anesthetists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $154,260

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

Canva

#2. Family medicine physicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $201,820

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

Canva

#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $202,690

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jackson