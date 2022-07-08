ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBsUQ_0gZ5XWBl00

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.

The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.

In May Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports of five more fires.

At the time of the first recall, Ford didn't know what was causing the fires. But on Friday the company said it has traced the cause to printed circuit boards that are susceptible to an electrical short. The company says it has reports of 21 fires and one injury, but no reports of fires extending to buildings.

The circuit boards are part of the battery junction box. Dealers will check the box for melting damage and replace it if needed. They'll also remove or repair a cooling fan ground wire that connects to the junction box. Parts are expected to be available in early September.

The other recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs as well as some Ford Maverick small pickups. All have 2.5-liter hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Ford says if the engine fails, significant amounts of oil and fuel vapor can leak onto hot parts, causing a fire. The company says it has 23 reports worldwide of fires while the engines are on, but no injuries.

Engines can fail due to a crankshaft machining problem. That problem has been fixed in production, but the recalled vehicles could have it.

The recall repair doesn't address the engine failures. Ford said in a statement that engine failures are rare with 0.17 repairs per 1,000 vehicles.

Dealers will add drain holes to an under-hood shield and change the active grille shutters to allow more air flow and reduce under-hood temperatures to below the ignition points of fuel vapor or engine oil.

Owners will be notified starting Aug 8.

Owners check to see if their vehicles are affected by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and typing in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

Comments / 0

Related
The Drive

Watching This 1977 Ford Truck’s Pushrod Leaf Spring Suspension Work Is Amazing

Leaf springs and pushrods are a novel combo, but they go together surprisingly well. Back in 2020, we wrote about this incredible 1977 Ford pickup that was being combined with a Lexus LS400. The Ford kept its frame, sheet metal, and other parts, but the entire drivetrain and even the interior were harvested from the Japanese sedan. The truck's most impressive feature, though, is undoubtedly its rear suspension, which we can finally see working now that the entire project is finished.
CARS
Motor1.com

1,300-HP Mercury Comet Crashes Hard Due To Brake Failure

Twenty-three years, over 200 grand, and two wives – these were the costs of restoring and modifying this 1,300-horsepower Mercury Comet. It was all well and good for YouTuber AutotopiaLA as they feature the car. However, the situation turned sour at the point where they have to drive the car on the road.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Super Duty Previewed In Rendering Based On Spy Photos

The new 2023 Ford Super Duty is nearing release and we cannot wait to see what Ford has in store for its range of large trucks. In recent spy shots, we got a glimpse at a camouflaged Ford Super Duty truck with an exposed grille. Based on the design of the current generation Ford Super Duty trucks, and the exposed grille on the 2023 prototype, YouTuber TheSketchMonkey created a render of what he thinks Ford's latest truck will look like.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Stock Suzuki Jimny Challenges Modded Hummer H2 In Off-Road Battle

Here's a fascinating off-road battle. Can a stock Suzuki Jimny perform as well (or better) than a modified Hummer H2 in the dirt? This video attempts to answer the question. The Jimny is the standard commercial version available in Europe. It has a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts) and 96 pound-feet (130 Newton-meters). There's four-wheel drive and a five-speed manual with a transfer case offering low-range gearing. The SUV is wearing standard all-season tires.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Pickups#Ford Maverick#Engine Oil#Vehicles#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator#Lincoln Corsair
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

$460K Lamborghini Aventador Caught At Triple The Speed Limit

First, we'd like to apologize for not giving you an image off the bat to look (and probably laugh) at. Whoever took this photo of a first-gen Aventador clearly did so with an Etch A Sketch. On to the story at hand. We've seen how this pans out before. Someone buys a fast car, like a Lamborghini Aventador, and says to themselves "I paid for the whole speedometer, so imma use it!"
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

Horse dies in accident at The Henry Ford

A Saturday accident involving a horse-drawn omnibus at the Henry Ford's Greenfield Village in Dearborn left one horse dead. According to the Henry Ford's Facebook, no humans were injured, however one Percheron horse was injured and required euthanasia. "We at The Henry Ford are deeply saddened by this incident and...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

ZR48 Corvette Boat Outruns The Cops

Normally we don’t cover boats on Motorious since we’re all about collector cars, both of the classic and modern variety. However, when we ran across this 2,700-horsepower ZR48 Corvette Boat we had to make an exception. It’s long, sleek, and probably what Batman would use on the open water, especially considering as you’ll see in the video it can get away from the police with ease.
CARS
Motorious

An Old Truck Was Turned Into A Racing Boat

We’ve seen plenty of creative builds, but we haven’t seen anything quite like this farm truck converted into a boat. Well, we have seen truck-boat hybrids before, but none looked quite like this one. Plus, what makes this pickup truck gliding across the water even more unique is in at least one video included with this article shows it racing other boats.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy