Public Safety

Man found guilty in 2019 shooting death of 9-year-old boy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A gang member has been found guilty of murder in the death of a 9-year-old North Carolina boy who was shot as he sat in an SUV with his aunt and other children while on his way to get snow cones.

News outlets report a federal jury deliberated for eight hours over two days before it found Antonio Davenport Jr. guilty on Thursday on all three counts of federal murder, gun and racketeering charges. The crimes could result in two life sentences, plus another 10 years or more. Davenport’s sentencing is scheduled for September.

In his testimony, Davenport denied shooting at the SUV in which the boy, his aunt and other children were riding on Aug. 18, 2019. The boy’s 8-year-old cousin was hit in the arm.

Prosecutors argued Davenport and two fellow gang members were seeking revenge after rival gang members had jumped Davenport days earlier at a mall and posted a video of the attack on social media.

Davenport conceded he was driving the car, but he testified he didn’t know his co-defendants planned to shoot at the SUV. Davenport also admitted during his testimony that he painted his vehicle black for fear of being linked to the shooting.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

